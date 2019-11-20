Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Heating Up! Brad Pitt & Much-Younger Alia Shawkat Getting Closer Amid Romance Rumors The lovebirds have been spotted several times together since September!

Romance heating up!

Brad Pitt and his much-younger love interest Alia Shawkat are getting closer after the two were spotted several times together, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Although sources tell US Weekly exclusively the actor and the Arrested Development actress that the duo are “absolutely just friends,” the pair continue to be caught canoodling with one another.

Although it’s not clear how they met, over the weekend, Pitt, 55, was seen at an art gallery with Shawkat, 30, following multiple reported outings together.

The two visited an exhibit at the Wilding Cran Gallery in Los Angeles, according to an Instagram post from an individual who was also attending the event.

In the cryptic image, Pitt can be seen standing near Shawkat as they were both engaging in conversations with other people.

That same day, they were spotted grabbing dinner together.

The pair were first spotted together on September 21 at the show A Play is a Poem in L.A.

They were photographed leaving the venue together, but the identity of the woman in the photo was unknown until now.

In another sighting, they attended Mike Birbiglia’s comedy show last month, where they posed for a selfie backstage, according to images posted by a Twitter user who has since deleted their account.

Pitt hasn’t officially declared himself in a relationship since his split from Angelina Jolie in September 2016 after only two years of marriage.

The A-list pair, who share six kids, was declared legally single in April, though their divorce proceedings.