Rekindled Romance? Brad Pitt Says Jennifer Aniston Is A 'Good Friend' At The Golden Globes Her ex-husband gushes about her on the red carpet.

Rekindled romance?

Brad Pitt said Jennifer Aniston is a “good friend,” on the Golden Globes red carpet.

Entertainment Tonight‘s Kevin Frazier asked The Morning Show star’s ex-husband about a potential run-in between the former spouses.

“Everyone is waiting. They’re hoping for this moment where you and Jennifer run into each other so they can take their picture,” Frazier said.

“I’ll run into Jen, she’s a good friend,” Pitt, 56, said about Aniston, 51.

“The second most important reunion of her year,” Pitt laughed.

“That was a play on Friends,” he told Frazier. The 25 year anniversary of Friends was celebrated by Aniston and her show costars in 2019.

Brad Pitt KNOWS what everyone's thinking, and he's down for a Jennifer Aniston run-in at the #GoldenGlobes! pic.twitter.com/emWbPbHlC2 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) January 6, 2020

The couple divorced in 2004 and Pitt began dating Angelina Jolie, eventually marrying her and having six children with his Mr. and Mrs. Smith costar.

Aniston married Justin Theroux in 2014 and they separated in 2017.

Pitt split from Jolie in 2017 and he and rekindled his friendship with Aniston, who once said he was “missing a sensitivity chip.”

Pitt attended Aniston’s 50th birthday party in 2019 and became friends again after their respective divorces.

As Radar previously reported, Aniston and Pitt were both on the exclusive guest list for the CAA Golden Globes after party.