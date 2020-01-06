Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Golden Globes 2020: See The Biggest Stars Arrive On The Red Carpet

Hollywood’s biggest stars arrived for the Golden Globes Awards on Sunday, January 5, 2019 and RadarOnline.com has the hottest photos from the red carpet.

Jennifer Lopez was nominated for a Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her star turn as a stripper in Hustlers.

Her competition included Kathy Bates in Richard Jewell, Annette Bening in The Report, Laura Dern in Marriage Story and Margot Robbie in Bombshell.

Jennifer Aniston was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series Drama for her role on The Morning Show. She was up against Olivia Colman in The Crown, Jodie Comer in Killing Eve, and Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon for Big Little Lies.

Aniston’s ex-husband Brad Pitt was also nominated for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Scarlett Johansson earned a nod for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture Drama for role in the Marriage Story. She was joined by Cynthia Erivo in Harriet, Saoirse Ronan in Little Women, Charlize Theron in Bombshell and Renee Zellweger in Judy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy nominees included Cate Blanchett for Where’d You Go Bernadette?, Awkwafina in The Farewell, Ana de Armas in Knives Out, Beanie Feldstein in Booksmart and Emma Thompson for Late Night.

Fleabag‘s Phoebe Waller-Bridge was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series Musical or Comedy for her role in Fleabag. Christina Applegate in Dead to Me, Rachel Brosnahan in The Marvelous Mrss Maisel, Kirsten Dunst in On Becoming a God in Central Florida and Natasha Lyonne in Russian Doll were all also nominated.

