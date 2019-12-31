Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Best, Worst & Wackiest Red Carpet Looks In 2019

The Best, Worst & Wackiest Red Carpet Looks In 2019 Hollywood’s biggest stars at the Oscars, Golden Globes, MET Gala and more!

Hollywood’s biggest stars hit the red carpet at the Oscars, Golden Globes, the Emmys and the MET Gala this year, and RadarOnline.com has a gallery of the best, worst and wackiest looks from 2019.

Lady Gaga stole the show at every red carpet she walked – with a 12-minute strip teasedown to her bra and panties at the MET Gala!

She won an Oscar for her original song “Shallow” from A Star is Born wearing a stunning black Alexander McQueen gown. Her sultry performance of the song with Bradley Cooper during the ceremony was the highlight of the night.

But her ice blue Valentino gown with a dramatic train at the Golden Globes was her crowning glory of the award season.

Joining her at the Golden Globes, Julia Roberts, Taraji P. Henson and Charlize Theron channeled Old Hollywood in their sleek gowns.

E! host Giuliana Rancic looked scary skinny on every red carpet she hosted, with her skeletal frame on display in her figure hugging dresses.

The Emmy awards had television’s leading ladies wowing on the red carpet, from This is Us star Chrissy Metz to Game of Thrones queen Emilia Clarke.

Scroll through to see Radar’s gallery of the best, worst and wackiest looks from the red carpet in 2019.