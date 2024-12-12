Jennifer Jason Leigh, 62, Looks Unrecognizable During Outing in Los Angeles — Three Decades After Her Disturbing Movie Role in 'Single White Female'
Jennifer Jason Leigh is still turning heads more than 30 years after her iconic role in the terrifying film Single White Female.
In the thriller, the 62-year-old plays Hedra Carlson, the obsessed and dangerous roommate of Bridget Fonda's character, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The actress was spotted during a solo outing in Los Angeles rocking blue denim jeans and an orange sweater as she left a beauty salon. The movie star wore sunglasses and held on to her coffee cup as she hopped into her car.
Leigh wore a stern expression, which may remind moviegoers of her cunning character in the 1992 film.
Single White Female reeled in $84million worldwide during its theatrical run, but has gone on to become a cult classic. Despite the film's popularity, Leigh has mainly kept her private life out of the spotlight.
She married writer-director Noah Baumbach in 2005, but Leigh filed for divorce just five years later, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason behind the split.
The couple welcomed a son named Rohmer in 2010 before their split. The Hollywood star was previously opened about how much time she spends with her only child, even while working.
Leigh, who gained an Oscar nomination for her work on the Quentin Tarantino-directed film The Hateful Eight, would bring her son to the set of the movie during her down time.
She previously revealed: "I’d take Rohmer to the makeup trailer and explain about prosthetics. ‘This is the silicone rubber’ – it was for a little cut on my face, y’know? He was transfixed. But still. It’s a little off-putting for a kid.
"There’s a scene in which my nose is broken, swollen – again, done by prosthetic. He did not like kissing me when I had that on. He would ask before visiting the set, ‘Will you have the nose? Or not the nose?’”
Despite their divorce, Leigh still supports her ex and his projects.
In 2019, Baumbach released Marriage Story, which follows the breakdown of a relationship between a director (Adam Driver) and his theater actress wife Nicole (Scarlett Johansson), and may reflect Baumbach's own divorce from Leigh.
Baumbach said at the time: "I showed her the script. And then I showed her the movie a little bit ago. She likes it a lot."
The 55-year-old tied the knot with Barbie director Greta Gerwig in 2013, and his wife was also all about the film at the time.
He said: "Greta was a part of it from the beginning, too. I mean, we're in a constant dialogue. I think the first time I showed it to her, she watched it in the cutting room and sent a photo of herself crying after the opening montage.
"My response was, 'Put your phone away!' But I mean, she's part of it in so many ways too, and I want to impress her all the time anyway — so I was excited by her reaction."
Leigh can next be seen in Night Always Comes with Vanessa Kirby, while Baumbach will direct a yet-to-be-named film with George Clooney and Adam Sandler.