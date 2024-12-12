Taylor Swift Set to Turn Into 'Hermit' After Epic 'Eras Tour' Finally Ends — She's 'Going to Run Away and Hide'

Taylor wrapped up her trip with one last concert in Vancouver. The 34-year-old shook it off for 149 shows, taking her across five continents.

She kicked off the tour on March 17, 2023 in Glendale, Ariz. and banked more than $2billion in ticket sales alone - twice as much as any other tour in history.

Now it's time for Swift to finally kick back and relax. And maybe take in a Kansas City Chiefs game or two.