Taylor Swift Set to Turn Into 'Hermit' After Epic 'Eras Tour' Finally Ends — She's 'Going to Run Away and Hide'
Say goodbye to Taylor Swift.
After a whirlwind two years traversing the globe for her record-breaking Eras tour, the pop superstar is reportedly ready to settle down and chill, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Taylor wrapped up her trip with one last concert in Vancouver. The 34-year-old shook it off for 149 shows, taking her across five continents.
She kicked off the tour on March 17, 2023 in Glendale, Ariz. and banked more than $2billion in ticket sales alone - twice as much as any other tour in history.
Now it's time for Swift to finally kick back and relax. And maybe take in a Kansas City Chiefs game or two.
Other than that, she's got a blank space on her calendar, and insiders say no plans to fill it.
Justin Sylvester, co-host at E! News, said Taylor will likely "run away and go hide in the countryside somewhere and just be normal".
Other hosts pushed for Swift to take a fortnight or two off as well.
Today with Hoda and Jenna host Jenna Bush Hager, who considers herself a certified Swiftie, lamented the end of the tour, but concluded the globetrotter "deserves a break".
Of course, fans will also be thirsty to see if boyfriend Travis Kelce will put a ring on it. Rumors of an engagement really began to cook during over the Thanksgiving holiday.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the mega pop star and the three-time Super Bowl winner spent a "special" Thanksgiving holiday together with their families for the first time.
Swift, along with her mom, Andrea, and father, Scott, reportedly hosted Kelce, 35, and his family at their home in Nashville for a festive feast.
According to a source: "Taylor and Travis had a great Thanksgiving together with their families" in Nashville, which the insider said was a "very festive and special" gathering."
Kelce may be counting his blessings for the delay, as insiders told RadarOnline.com the Chiefs tight end is still trying to find the right ring.
"Travis doesn't want to fumble this one," an insider said. "He's been putting a lot of pressure on himself to make every detail of this proposal perfect, especially the ring."
The famous footballer, who pulled in more than $45million this year between his NFL pay and endorsement deals, is said to be ready to splash big bucks to make his sweetie smile.
"The rule is the ring should be worth a good three months' salary, so he's looking to spend some $12 million on it," figured the insider. "No one's going to be able to call him cheap."
The loved-up couple went public with their romance in 2023, and according to our source, Kelce has a serious case of the jitters over the proposal details.
The insider added: "He wants the whole thing to be unforgettable, and that includes finding the right ring. He wants something that will sweep Taylor off her feet!" But it goes beyond the rock.
"The actual proposal is also stressing him out", the source revealed. "He's not the type to do things halfway, so he's been brainstorming the perfect location – and it all has to be a big surprise.
"He wants it to be worthy of making it into one of her love songs. He's really obsessing over it!"