Kim Kardashian 'Secretly Putting Hex' on Taylor Swift's Relationship With Travis Kelce — By Placing Bets Their Romance Won't Go the Distance!

Songbird Taylor Swift is still huddling with football star Travis Kelce but reportedly NOT getting engaged any time soon – and RadarOnline.com can reveal sources are saying her nemesis Kim Kardashian is placing bets the relationship will soon bile the dust.

"Kim would never say anything publicly, but privately she's getting a big kick out of predicting this whole thing will crash and burn", tattled a tipster. "And she's laughing about how embarrassing it's all going to be for Taylor when it does."