Kim Kardashian 'Secretly Putting Hex' on Taylor Swift's Relationship With Travis Kelce — By Placing Bets Their Romance Won't Go the Distance!
Songbird Taylor Swift is still huddling with football star Travis Kelce but reportedly NOT getting engaged any time soon – and RadarOnline.com can reveal sources are saying her nemesis Kim Kardashian is placing bets the relationship will soon bile the dust.
"Kim would never say anything publicly, but privately she's getting a big kick out of predicting this whole thing will crash and burn", tattled a tipster. "And she's laughing about how embarrassing it's all going to be for Taylor when it does."
Last month, an alleged contract between the pair detailing plans for a breakup surfaced online.
The document, supposedly drafted by Kelce publicist, was quickly denied. But that hasn’t stopped speculation the romance is nothing more than a PR stunt.
"Kim's following all the drama about the contract very closely and wouldn't be the least bit shocked it it was true", said the tipster. "Their relationship smelled pretty suspicious to her from the start."
The 34-year-old hitmaker and the Kansas City Chiefs stud, 35, went public with their romance in October of last year, and just five months later, the NFL star sent Swifties into a frenzy by revealing on his podcast, “New Heights”, he "can't wait” until he makes a baby.
"It really seems like he's using this for attention", spilled a source. "But even if it's not a PR showmance, Kim's convinced it's still destined to implode.
"Between how suddenly this whole thing blossomed and Taylor's crappy track record with boyfriends, the odds are certainly not in their favor, and Kim's convinced it’s not going to last.”
- Keeping Up With the Kelces? Taylor Swift's Boyfriend Travis and His Family Being Eyed for Reality Show: Report
- Travis Kelce 'Does a Prince Harry' By Celebrating 35th Birthday Without Billionare Taylor Swift Amid Swirl of Rumors Pair Are on The Rocks After 'Showmance' Scandal
- I Do! Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott To Wed In Low-Key Summer Wedding
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
Kardashian, 44, and the Grammy winner have been battling since 2016 when the bubble-butted reality diva allegedly masterminded a "fully manufactured frame job" to sink Swift's singing career and protect her now ex-hubby Kanye West, who called Tay-Tay a "b----" in his song “Famous”.
Earlier this year, Kardashian lost an astonishing 120,000 social media followers after Swift debuted her scathing revenge song “thanK you aIMee”, which is believed to be a nasty slam at the Skims founder.
"Kim is not actively looking for another fight with Taylor, but it does really piss her off that she gets off that she gets completely raked over the coals of her dating dramas while Taylor always seems to come out smelling like a rose", noted the insider.
"No doubt she's going to raise a glass of champagne if and when Talor and Travis do call it quits."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.