Taylor Swift Attends Kansas City Chiefs Opener Against the Baltimore Ravens to Support Boyfriend Travis Kelce
With her record-breaking Eras Tour starting to wind towards a close, Taylor Swift took some well-earned time off to watch her boyfriend, tight end Travis Kelce, in action as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Baltimore Ravens in the NFL season opener at the Arrowhead.
The defending NFL champions edged out Lamar Jackson’s Ravens 27-20 in a game that came down to the wire, with a late Baltimore Ravens touchdown, which had originally been awarded, being ruled out by officials to hand Andy Reid’s side a hard-fought victory.
Swift has regularly attended games to watch her beau in action, often becoming the centre of attention at any stadium that she visits, and that is seemingly just part and parcel of being arguably part of the most famous couple on the planet.
Taylor Swift is in the middle of a short break in her hugely successful Eras Tour, which has been running since March 2023 and has seen the pop star play over 100 shows around the world in front of millions of adoring fans. The tour comes to an end in December in Vancouver, with visits to Miami, New Orleans, Indianapolis and Toronto also still left on her busy schedule.
It should be noted that with Swift in attendance, the Chiefs have been fairly successful, with her visits to watch Kansas last season resulting in a 10-3 winning record, which is pretty solid; of course, her first game in 2024 produced a positive result as well. This has led head coach Andy Reid to state: "Kelce is getting better with time. Taylor can stay around all she wants."
The phenomenally successful singer is also apparently looking to learn more and more about the game, with Travis himself confirming her increasing interest in American football: "I think what makes her so good in her profession is that she’s so detailed in every aspect of it, from the words to the music to even the releases and the music videos and everything."
He added: "She’s so detailed and a part of it that I think she was just curious about the profession. I know none of the plays have gotten to Coach (Andy) Reid yet, but if they ever do, I’ll make sure everyone knows it was her creation."
Reid’s side continues with home-field advantage for their second game of the season as they host the Cincinnati Bengals at the Arrowhead, in a game that one imagines Kansas City should ease to victory.
They then travel to Georgia to take on the Atlanta Falcons at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium and then to California to face the Los Angeles Chargers at the SoFi Stadium. Coincidentally, when they host the Chargers at the Arrowhead on December 8th, that’s a game Taylor Swift certainly won’t be able to attend as it clashes with the last date of her monumental tour, which is the highest-grossing music tour of all time.