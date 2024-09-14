Harry's VERY Unhappy 40th Birthday Secrets Exposed: 'Spare Heir Mired in Misery and Lonely' — and Won't be Getting Cake From Cancer-Hit Dad Charles!

The royal expert, who has known the prince since childhood, said: "Maybe he'll feel some sorrow at the way things have turned out, but he'll never admit that any of it was his fault."

Some in royal circles admit the Palace didn't handle the whole "Sussex situation" terribly well – while also strongly emphasizing how hard it has been to help a couple who make everything so "exhaustingly difficult".

The situation got so bad many within the royal's inner circle believed leaving Britain was the right thing for the prince to do.

One insider claimed: "He wasn't happy, he couldn't hide that, and he needed to make a break. It was a horrible, toxic atmosphere."