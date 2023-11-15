Prince Harry's Invictus Games in 'Turmoil' as Two Execs Are 'Dismissed' and Morale Reaches All-Time Low
Prince Harry's Invictus Games are being rocked by the departure of two senior executives and concerns the event will go "well over budget," RadarOnline.com has learned.
CEO Peter Lawless is no longer a part of the team after leaving abruptly, according to one insider who claimed he was "sacked" in a sensational report.
A Games spokesman, however, told Daily Mail that he had been "transitioned out" but will remain an ambassador going forward.
The event is more than a year away and is set to be held in Vancouver and Whistler by February 2025, featuring winter sports for the first time.
Amid the staff shakeups, former Chief Commercial Officer Bill Cooper left in October.
Cooper confirmed his exit in a statement on LinkedIn, explaining that his position had been "re-shuffled" while bidding adieu to his time with the Games. "That said, there is a fantastic and growing organizing committee in place who are positioned to make a meaningful impact," he shared. Several colleagues were taken aback, one of which commented that it was "very difficult to see any logic behind this decision."
A source with knowledge on the situation said both higher-ups were "dismissed for no apparent reason" and now many volunteers fear these "recent moves will again overshadow this incredible event for our veterans."
According to a whistleblower, "This is a significant setback with just over a year to deliver the Games, which I'm told are well over budget and no plan to close the gap even after securing $30 million in government support from the Province of British Columbia and the Canadian Federal government."
"As you can expect, the morale among the staff and volunteers is at an all-time low, and Prince Harry and his wife have become a significant distraction with all their troubles." The seemingly never-ending royal rift is claimed to be another issue causing a stir behind-the-scenes.
A Games spox confirmed Lawless and Cooper are now former employees, going on to thank them for their efforts and support "in helping bring the Games back to Canada for the first winter hybrid edition of the Invictus Games and in establishing the organizing structure over the past year."
The spokesperson went on to shut down claims of budgetary issues, and stating the organization is "on track to meet its revenue, sponsorship and fundraising targets."