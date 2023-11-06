Prince Harry 'Turned Down' Invite to King Charles' 75th Birthday Party as Wife Meghan 'Plots Comeback'
King Charles III was hopeful that his estranged son, Prince Harry, would join the festivities at his upcoming 75th birthday bash, but royal insiders revealed the Duke of Sussex turned down the offer.
The monarch will be hosting a party at Clarence House in honor of the special occasion on November 14, RadarOnline.com has learned, marking the second time Harry has shut down a family invitation in recent weeks.
A family feud has slowly chipped away at the once-strong relationship they had, further fueled by Harry's bombshell memoir, Spare, and a royal-bashing Netflix series.
It seems they have yet to make a full turnaround, especially in contrast with Harry and Meghan delaying their honeymoon in 2018 so they could attend a soiree to celebrate Charles turning 70.
"When [Charles] gets to the end of another successful work day and thinks of his family, there will always be a twinge in his heart about a problem he hasn't been able to solve yet, but he will be taking the long-term view," a friend of the king told The Sunday Times.
"The current act is a challenging one," added the insider, noting there are issues that have yet to be resolved years after the Sussexes left the UK and relocated in California.
Although the disconnect is still prevalent, there were talks of a royal ceasefire on Harry's part around the time of his father's coronation which have since been overshadowed by reports that Meghan is planning a comeback in the form of a tell-all or acting gig. Word is the former Suits star wants a role on Kevin Costner's Horizon: An American Saga.
"There is the sense of a cooling-off period from the family that is underway after the aftershocks of the book and the interviews," according to the pal who said Charles will keep on trying to repair their relationship. "That doesn't change the King's love for his son. He'll never not invite his son to a family gathering, because that's not who he is."
Reports claim that Harry and his father don't speak much, partially attributed to Charles' "disappointment and dismay" over Harry's description of Queen Camilla in his memoir.
As we previously reported, that was a point of contention for the king.
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
"It is one thing for Harry to attack Charles, he can take it on the chin, but if Harry forces him to choose, by laying into Camilla in his book, I have no doubt he will choose Camilla," said one royal source.