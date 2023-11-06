Prince Harry 'Turned Down' Invite to King Charles' 75th Birthday Party as Wife Meghan 'Plots Comeback'

A family feud has slowly chipped away at the once-strong relationship they had, further fueled by Harry's bombshell memoir, Spare, and a royal-bashing Netflix series.

It seems they have yet to make a full turnaround, especially in contrast with Harry and Meghan delaying their honeymoon in 2018 so they could attend a soiree to celebrate Charles turning 70.

"When [Charles] gets to the end of another successful work day and thinks of his family, there will always be a twinge in his heart about a problem he hasn't been able to solve yet, but he will be taking the long-term view," a friend of the king told The Sunday Times.