'Marriage on The Rocks': Camilla Slaps 'Blindsided' King Charles With Ultimatum, Sparks Their 'Biggest-Ever Fight'

Queen Camilla is putting her foot down when it comes to King Charles welcoming back his estranged son, Harry, and daughter-in-law Meghan into the royal fold, palace insiders dished after claims of the couple reaching a ceasefire with his family.

A sensational new report alleged that Camilla forbade Harry from seeing his dad or staying at any royal property without an appointment, citing sources from the monarch's inner circle. "Charles was blindsided. Camilla took matters into her own hands."