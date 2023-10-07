'Marriage on The Rocks': Camilla Slaps 'Blindsided' King Charles With Ultimatum, Sparks Their 'Biggest-Ever Fight'
Queen Camilla is putting her foot down when it comes to King Charles welcoming back his estranged son, Harry, and daughter-in-law Meghan into the royal fold, palace insiders dished after claims of the couple reaching a ceasefire with his family.
A sensational new report alleged that Camilla forbade Harry from seeing his dad or staying at any royal property without an appointment, citing sources from the monarch's inner circle. "Charles was blindsided. Camilla took matters into her own hands."
RadarOnline.com has learned Camilla's ultimatum sparked "their biggest-ever fight and left their marriage on the rocks."
Tipsters said she is working behind the scenes to ensure that Charles' legacy won't be defined by Harry and Meghan's past accusations, whether that be from his youngest son's explosive memoir, Spare, or the duo's royal-bashing Netflix series.
While other insiders have suggested she is pushing for peace, sources told The National Enquirer there is "no love lost" for Harry after his personal attacks, stating the accusations of royal racism were yet another slap in their face.
"Make no mistake, Camilla is the power behind the throne!" insisted the source. "She demanded the king man up, but when he confessed to being guilt-ridden for not being a good dad to Harry as a boy, she took control."
"Camilla is dead serious," they doubled down.
Harry recently got the offer to stay in Balmoral on the anniversary of Queen Elizabeth's death in a gesture from the King, but he opted out due to a busy itinerary. Harry instead made a secret visit to Elizabeth's grave in Windsor to honor the solemn occasion.
"This was a golden opportunity missed. Most people would cancel their plans or at least rearrange them," reasoned the source.
In a statement, Charles honored his late mother and recalled "with great affection her long life, devoted service and all she meant to so many of us."
He went on to thank everyone for "the love and support that has been shown to my wife and myself during this year as we do our utmost to be of service to you all."
Despite all that has transpired with Harry, a source said Charles is willing to forgive, albeit on his terms.
"Charles has only a few years to put his stamp on the monarchy after his mother's historic seven-decade reign, but all attention seems focused on the feud with Harry and Meghan that's ripped the family apart."
Charles and Camilla appear to be working through any issues as they were spotted headed to church on October 1 as the end of their summer stay in Balmoral nears.