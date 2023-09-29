King Charles III Wants to End Rift With Estranged Son Harry for 'Strategic' Reasons, William Has No Plans to Forgive

Charles is claimed to be extending an olive branch to the renegade royal by not seeking an apology from Harry, despite his bombshell claims about the family in his book, films and interviews.

However, the Duke of Sussex previously said he does want an apology and that is what it would take for him to squash all of their past drama, as well as "accountability."

"It has been reported that Charles [also] wants an apology from Harry, but that's far from the case," a friend said, according to The Daily Beast's new report. "The quid-pro-quo is, can Harry accept that he won't be getting an apology either?"