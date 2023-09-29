King Charles III Wants to End Rift With Estranged Son Harry for 'Strategic' Reasons, William Has No Plans to Forgive
King Charles III "has not just a personal but also a strategic need" to get back in the good graces of his estranged son, Prince Harry, a former palace staffer claimed amid their ongoing family feud.
"It's not sustainable for the king, who is the national symbol of unity, to be on such bad terms with his son," the insider reasoned, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Charles is claimed to be extending an olive branch to the renegade royal by not seeking an apology from Harry, despite his bombshell claims about the family in his book, films and interviews.
However, the Duke of Sussex previously said he does want an apology and that is what it would take for him to squash all of their past drama, as well as "accountability."
"It has been reported that Charles [also] wants an apology from Harry, but that's far from the case," a friend said, according to The Daily Beast's new report. "The quid-pro-quo is, can Harry accept that he won't be getting an apology either?"
Harry and wife Meghan Markle have endured their own struggles in America since stepping back from their senior duties, with insiders telling RadarOnline.com they struggled to land projects after their Spotify deal went south.
Spotify and the Sussexes said they "mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together" in June.
The father-son rift is "essentially a family matter" they will have to resolve themselves, and it appears Queen Camilla is anticipated to have a pivotal role.
"The division between state and family is sacrosanct so Camilla will be pivotal in all this." the source said. "She is the only one who will be in a position to advise him who he will listen to."
"She is a pragmatist and I'm sure she understands the importance of putting this saga to bed." As for how Camilla feels, it's along the lines of "Least said, soonest mended."
Reports claiming that Charles had welcomed Harry to visit Balmoral Castle earlier this month is "clearly a positive sign that things are moving in the right direction," the friend added.
Harry didn't take up his father's offer, but diplomatically explained that logistics were the reason.
"The Harry issue doesn't have to be sorted out immediately but it will be sorted out eventually," added the insider. "Charles loves Harry but his priority is to fulfill his duty as king and not let his mother down. That means constitutional considerations have to come first."
Harry attended Charles' coronation this year and it appears despite his father's desires to reconcile, brother Prince William is not ready to let bygones be bygones.