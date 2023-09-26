Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Had Aides Ask NY Public School to Sign 'Gag Order' While Filming Netflix Doc
Aides for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are accused of demanding a New York school sign a clause banning teachers and pupils from making disparaging comments prior to their brief visit in 2021, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Reps for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Archewell Foundation allegedly sent the Department of Education an "appearance release" three days before their visit to prohibit anyone at Public School 123 Mahalia Jackson, where they filmed for their Netflix show, from making negative remarks about either of them "now or in the future."
Insiders with ties to the Archewell Foundation have defended it as "standard practice."
At the time, Markle read to the schoolkids as part of a promotional tour for her children's book, The Bench, according to The Sun, where they strived to promote early literacy among young kids and encourage reading.
The press officer reportedly asked to remove the mention of her book from the release to "make it a bit less promotion-ey." Whether or not it was signed remains unclear.
For one staffer, hosting the couple was a great experience. "Being able to meet [Meghan] was like a chance of a lifetime. Everyone was really excited. It was a secret from everyone," art teacher James Reynolds previously told The New York Post.
Over the summer, Harry and Markle cut ties with Spotify just three years after agreeing to a $20 million deal. Back in June, it was revealed the couple did not produce enough content to receive their full multi-million dollar payout.
RadarOnline.com learned shortly thereafter that Harry and his wife were struggling to land projects after that deal went south.
"The Sussexes must be frantically fishing," said one palace source. "Meghan may be forced to revive her lifestyle blog, The Tig, which she shut down in 2017."
At least one opportunity appeared to be in the works, however, as sources told us that media personality Gayle King had been privately working overtime on locking down the Sussexes as the first guests on her CNN show after the release of their Netflix series and his memoir, Spare, RadarOnline.com exclusively reported.
"Gayle knows they're alienating themselves even further from the royal family but she's openly supporting them to gain their favor," said one insider.
"Gayle has privately promoted her reputation of landing top TV interviews despite CBS Mornings' poor performance," they added. "So, she needs to bag a big get on the new show to back up her bluster."