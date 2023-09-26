Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Had Aides Ask NY Public School to Sign 'Gag Order' While Filming Netflix Doc

Aides for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are accused of demanding a New York school sign a clause banning teachers and pupils from making disparaging comments prior to their brief visit in 2021, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Reps for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Archewell Foundation allegedly sent the Department of Education an "appearance release" three days before their visit to prohibit anyone at Public School 123 Mahalia Jackson, where they filmed for their Netflix show, from making negative remarks about either of them "now or in the future."