Gayle King Desperate to Lock Down Meghan Markle and Prince Harry as First Guests on CNN Show

Gayle King has been privately working overtime on locking down Meghan Markle and Prince Harry as the first guests on her upcoming CNN show, RadarOnline.com has learned.

“Gayle is buttering up Harry and Meghan with hopes they’ll get her new show off to a running start,” said a source. Gayle, 68, and pro basketball legend Charles Barkley, 60, inked big contracts with the cable news network to host the weekly prime-time show King Charles, but the insider said she’s been courting the Sussexes ever since their explosive 2021 bridge-burning interview branding the royals abusive racists.