Gayle King’s $12 Million Per Year CNN Contact Infuriates Network Employees: ‘Everyone Has Been Told There’s No Money’

News that flailing CNN has offered ratings-challenged CBS Mornings’ anchor Gayle King an eye-watering $12 million to co-host an evening talk show has infuriated longtime employees who survived a massive job cut at the struggling network, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, Gayle is set to pull in eight figures per year for one hour of work. The network plans to have her host a nighttime show with NBA legend Charles Barkley.