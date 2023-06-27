Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Struggling to Land Projects After Losing $20 Million Spotify Deal: 'No One is Biting!'
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle lost their cushy $15 million Spotify podcast deal after an outraged exec at the streaming service "fired" the money-grubbing couple and branded them "grifters." RadarOnline.com can reveal the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were banking on their royal status to make them superstars, but sources claimed the pair didn't break a sweat to earn their keep.
Now their $20 million Netflix deal is also in danger for poor performance, according to spies who say the entitled couple is fishing for new suckers as they try to become internet influencers for fashion brands — but no one is biting.
The Spotify ouster came amid claims a producer interviewed the celebrity guests for their Archetypes podcast — and Meghan's voice was edited in later to imply she conducted the gab sessions.
Only 12 podcasts were produced in two and a half years. Seething Spotify exec Bill Simmons hit the roof and publicly blasted the pampered pair, bellowing, "The f------ grifters!"
A palace source said, "Being branded con men or scammers is devastating to Harry and Meghan's quest for global domination and Hollywood A-list status.
"It puts other companies on notice the Sussexes may not be all they claim!"
Days after the Spotify scandal, chatter exploded that Meghan was close to a $15 million deal to become the new face of Christian Dior — with Harry riding her coattails to promote their male fashion line.
But the sweetheart deal was apparently news to the French fashion house.
"There is no truth to the claims," dished a Dior insider. "Their team doesn't know how this story came about." The denial sparked speculation Meghan and Harry started the rumor, hoping to finagle a mega-deal, squealed the palace insider.
"Meghan wore Dior to the queen's funeral, the Platinum Jubilee last year, her son Archie's baptism and other major events while Harry chose a Christian Dior suit for his father's coronation in May," snipped the insider.
"Perhaps Meghan decided it's easier and more lucrative to be a clotheshorse than save the world. But it seems to have backfired."
The bombshell grifters attack was no surprise to the palace, said the insider. "Staffers called them entitled, delusional, rude, lazy, and afraid of hard work! Doesn't look like much has changed. They continue to live in fairytale fantasy.
"They thought rehashing their woe-is-us victim story was their road to financial freedom but it's failed spectacularly. What do they have left?"
Losing the Spotify deal will cost the Sussexes a whopping $10 million, said industry insiders. Now they need new ways of financing their lavish lifestyle, which includes a $14.5 million Montecito mansion, security costing $2 million a year, Meghan's colossal clothes staffing, and travel including private planes.
They're also spending millions on Harry's lawsuit in the British courts.
"The Sussexes must be frantically fishing for new suckers to keep them afloat," said the palace source. "Meghan may be forced to revive her lifestyle blog, The Tig, which she shut down in 2017 after she hooked Harry.
"How humiliating to fall from royal duchess to desperate internet influencer. Of course, Meghan will expect to become a super influencer, rivaling actress Gwyneth Paltrow, whose Goop lifestyle brand is a $200 million business, and the Kardashians, with their billion-dollar empire!
"But you need to work hard — very hard — to achieve that, and so far, Meghan and Harry seem to have a severe allergy to work."
The source continued, "Taking selfies while wearing beautiful clothes beats working for a living, but as the Sussexes' popularity plummets, no one seems to be biting. And Hollywood seems to be catching on!"
In a shocking blast, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne's nepo baby Kelly dissed the duke for "whining, whinging, complaining," calling Harry a "f------ t---" for his endless woe-is-me antics.
"It seems Hollywood has gotten wise to the Sussexes," huffed the palace insider. "Frankly, it's about time."