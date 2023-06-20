'Woe is Me': Kelly Osbourne Torches Exiled Royal Prince Harry as 'Whining, Complaining T---'

The youngest daughter of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne also referenced Harry's 2005 controversy when he made headlines for wearing a Nazi uniform at a costume party with a red armband emblazoned with a swastika, for which he apologized and said it "was one of the biggest mistakes of his life."

"You were the Prince of a goddamn country who dressed up as a f------ Nazi, and now you're trying to come back as the Pope. Suck it! No!" Kelly continued.

Within the pages of his memoir, Spare, Harry detailed how he was choosing between two costumes at the time and did not anticipate the intense backlash that was to come.

"I phoned Willy and Kate, asked what they thought. Nazi uniform, they said," Harry wrote. After trying on the costume, the royal claimed, "They both howled. Worse than Willy's leotard outfit! Way more ridiculous! Which, again, was the point."