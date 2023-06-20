'Woe is Me': Kelly Osbourne Torches Exiled Royal Prince Harry as 'Whining, Complaining T---'
Kelly Osbourne declared that she's had enough of Prince Harry's complaints, labeling the royal renegade a "whining, complaining t---" in a blistering rant.
RadarOnline.com has learned the reality star didn't hold back when asked about the Duke of Sussex's recent revelations about his struggles, playing the violin for Harry.
"I think Harry is a f------ t---, I do!" she said to the uproarious laughter of hosts Jennifer Welch and Angie "Pumps" Sullivan during her appearance on the I've Had It podcast.
Kelly continued her scathing rant by blasting Harry for making a fuss about his troubles publicly. "He is a whining, whinging, complaining, 'woe is me, I'm the only one who's had mental problems, my life was so hard,' everybody's life was f------ hard!" she went on.
The youngest daughter of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne also referenced Harry's 2005 controversy when he made headlines for wearing a Nazi uniform at a costume party with a red armband emblazoned with a swastika, for which he apologized and said it "was one of the biggest mistakes of his life."
"You were the Prince of a goddamn country who dressed up as a f------ Nazi, and now you're trying to come back as the Pope. Suck it! No!" Kelly continued.
Within the pages of his memoir, Spare, Harry detailed how he was choosing between two costumes at the time and did not anticipate the intense backlash that was to come.
"I phoned Willy and Kate, asked what they thought. Nazi uniform, they said," Harry wrote. After trying on the costume, the royal claimed, "They both howled. Worse than Willy's leotard outfit! Way more ridiculous! Which, again, was the point."
- Kelly Osbourne Is Dating Slipknot's Sid Wilson Following Seventh Stint In Rehab, Rocker-Turned-DJ 'Hates Drugs'
- 'Utterly Broken' Kelly Osbourne Speaks Out About 'Hardest Year' Of Her Life Following Relapse & 7th Stint In Rehab
- Kelly Osbourne Spotted For First Time In Public Since Leaving Texas Rehab, Mom Sharon Stands By Her Side
A senior publishing source previously said that Harry bringing up his sibling's involvement seemed to be for a reason. "It's strange as you would think that Harry would take ownership of this and just move on and not drag his brother into it, but he makes it clear that he feels strongly about William's role in the scandal," they told Page Six.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Kelly sounded off days after it was confirmed the Spotify podcast Archetypes, hosted by his wife, Meghan Markle, would not be given the green light for a second season.
"Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together," a joint statement read.
More recently, Harry and Meghan were not present as King Charles III celebrated the annual Trooping the Colour parade amid reports the couple's war against the royals is over.