Meghan’s Biggest Lie Yet: Markle Accused of Faking Interviews for Axed $20 Million Spotify Podcast
Meghan Markle was recently accused of faking the interviews for her newly-axed $20 million Spotify podcast, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising development to come after Spotify dumped the Duke and Duchess of Sussex last week, sources familiar with Markle’s Archetypes podcast claimed that the 41-year-old actress-turned-royal was not the one who conducted the interviews for the Spotify series.
According to the Sun, Markle’s staff conducted the interviews and Markle’s voice was edited in after the interviews were completed.
“Multiple sources claimed some interviews on the show were done by other staffers, with [audio of Meghan’s] questions edited in afterward” the Sun reported, citing the podcast-focused outlet Podnews.
Although Markle was accused of faking a number of interviews for the podcast’s first 13-episode season, it is unclear which episodes were allegedly faked and which episodes featured the Duchess of Sussex actually conducting the interviews.
Journalist Allison Yarrow – who appeared on the fourth episode of Archetypes – previously revealed that she was not interviewed by Markle when sitting for her interview in August 2022.
Yarrow said that she was actually interviewed by an audio producer named Farrah Safarfi and Markle’s voice was edited into the episode afterward.
“Cheers to producer [Farrah Safarfi] (an excellent interviewer) and the folks at [Gimlet] and [Spotify] who get it done!” Yarrow wrote on Instagram in August.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Prince Harry and his wife first teamed up with Spotify in 2020 after the renegade royal couple landed a $20 million deal with the company.
Spotify and Archewell Audio, Prince Harry and Markle's production company, then released a joint statement on Friday confirming that the two parties agreed to part ways.
“Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together,” the statement last week read.
Meanwhile, Markle’s talent agency, WME, recently told the Wall Street Journal that the Duchess of Sussex plans to continue her Archetypes podcast on “another platform.”
“The team behind Archetypes remain proud of the podcast they created at Spotify,” the talent agency said last week. “Meghan is continuing to develop more content for the Archetypes audience on another platform.”