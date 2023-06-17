Meghan Markle Seen for the First Time Since Her and Prince Harry's $20 Million Spotify Deal Ended
The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, was spotted looking glum after ending her and Prince Harry's $20 million deal with the audio streamer Spotify earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The 41-year-old mother of two was spotted near her Montecito, California, home having what appeared to be an intense conversation on the phone. She was snapped wearing a white and blue striped sweater, black skinny jeans, ballet flats and no make-up. Markle ended her call and removed her earbuds but continued checking her phone as she walked toward her car and security detail.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently decided to part ways with their $20 million deal with Spotify, the streaming platform that hosted their hit podcast Archetypes.
Their show launched at the top of Spotify's charts in August last year with record numbers and even won a People's Choice Award. However, the royal couple has decided to part ways with the streamer, Markle is said to be looking for new outlets for her work with the help of talent agency WME.
According to the Daily Mail, there are also rumors that Markle may soon relaunch her wellness and lifestyle blog The Tig, attempting to dwarf Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop website in value.
Meghan's controversial podcast had the Duchess sit down with celebrity guests like Serena Wiliams, Trevor Noah, and Mindy Kaling, discussing the stereotypes cast on women and minorities throughout history.
Many fans were eagerly awaiting the podcast's second season, but now they will have to wait for the show to find a new home - if it ends up returning at all.
Bill Simmons, the head of Spotify's podcast innovation and monetization, publicly criticized the couple, calling them "f****** grifters" on his own podcast on Friday. Simmons founded the sports and pop culture website and network The Ringer, which was sold to Spotify in 2020 for $200 million.
Meghan recently signed with WME, the agency representing the couple's label, Archewell. Many online see the signing with the agency as a sign that the couple desire to continue producing content.
The Duchess' team at the agency consisted of brand rep Brad Slater and Ari Emanuel, CEO of Endeavor.
