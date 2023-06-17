Meghan Markle Seen for the First Time Since Her and Prince Harry's $20 Million Spotify Deal Ended

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently decided to part ways with their $20 million deal with Spotify, the streaming platform that hosted their hit podcast Archetypes.

Their show launched at the top of Spotify's charts in August last year with record numbers and even won a People's Choice Award. However, the royal couple has decided to part ways with the streamer, Markle is said to be looking for new outlets for her work with the help of talent agency WME.

According to the Daily Mail, there are also rumors that Markle may soon relaunch her wellness and lifestyle blog The Tig, attempting to dwarf Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop website in value.