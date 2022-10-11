Meghan Markle SLAMS Hollywood For Labeling Her 'Hysterical' & 'Crazy' — Addresses 'Irrational' Female Stereotypes In Latest Podcast

In the episode called Decoding of Crazy, which dropped on Tuesday, Meghan began by telling her listeners, "Raise your hand if you've ever been called crazy or hysterical, or what about nuts? Insane out of your mind, completely irrational, okay? You get the point."

Prince Harry's wife continued, "Now if we were all in the same room and could see each other, I think it would be pretty easy to see. Just how many of us have our hands up? By the way, me too. And it's no wonder when you consider just how prevalent these labels are in our culture."