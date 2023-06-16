Bill Simmons Blasts Harry and Meghan as 'F------ Grifters' After Renegade Royals Are Dumped by Spotify
Bill Simmons, a senior podcasting exec at Spotify, took aim at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after the company and royal renegades parted ways.
RadarOnline.com has learned the media personality, who founded sports and pop culture website and podcast network The Ringer before it was acquired by Spotify, blasted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex amid news their deal came to a sudden end.
"The f------ grifters. That's the podcast we shoulda launched with them," Simmons said during the June 16 episode of The Bills Simmons Podcast.
Simmons, who serves as head of Spotify's global sports strategy, spilled the tea about an experience he had with King Charles III's youngest son.
"I gotta get drunk one night and tell the story of the Zoom I had with Harry to try and help him with a podcast idea. It's one of my best stories," he teased.
As we previously reported, Markle's podcast Archetypes will not be renewed for a second season in what has been described as a mutual decision by both parties to cut ties. The Sussexes first joined forces with Spotify in 2020 after they landed a $20 million deal with the company.
Simmons, for his part, previously made headlines last January for similar disparaging remarks about Harry, claiming it was embarrassing to be affiliated.
"I'm so tired of this guy. What does he bring to the table? He just whines about s--- and keeps giving interviews … You weren't even the favorite son," he said.
"You live in f------ Montecito and you just sell documentaries and podcasts and nobody cares what you have to say about anything unless you talk about the royal family and you just complain about them," Simmons continued.
Insiders close to Meghan and Harry said their war against the royal family has finally reached a ceasefire after the release of his memoir, Spare, and their Netflix docuseries.
RadarOnline.com has since learned the royals remain optimistic that Harry will "come to his senses" and return home to the United Kingdom eventually.