Bill Simmons Blasts Harry and Meghan as 'F------ Grifters' After Renegade Royals Are Dumped by Spotify

"The f------ grifters. That's the podcast we shoulda launched with them," Simmons said during the June 16 episode of The Bills Simmons Podcast.

Simmons, who serves as head of Spotify's global sports strategy, spilled the tea about an experience he had with King Charles III's youngest son.

"I gotta get drunk one night and tell the story of the Zoom I had with Harry to try and help him with a podcast idea. It's one of my best stories," he teased.