Prince William Refuses to 'Forgive and Forget' Harry's War Against the Royals; He'll Believe Peace Pact 'When He Sees it'
Prince William is refusing to "forgive and forget" Harry's war against the royals despite the Duke of Sussex's supposed ceasefire.
RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned it won't be just water under the bridge for William, who has yet to be convinced that his sibling's feud with the family is over for good despite Harry vowing he's done trashing them in books and TV tell-alls.
Prince Harry recently made a brief trip to the U.K. for his father King Charles III's coronation and it's claimed he's said all he could about his estranged relatives within the pages of his best-selling memoir, Spare, and Netflix series, Meghan & Harry.
"King Charles and other royals — including William's wife, Kate — are optimistic this is a huge step in the right direction and they won't have to worry about more nuclear attacks, for a while at least," a palace courtier said.
"But for William, it's a case of believing it when he sees it. And it doesn't lessen how infuriated and hurt he is about all the mud that he's been slung," the tipster added.
Sources claimed the Prince of Wales is still upset over their private drama being aired out to the world. Plus, he doesn't buy that Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, are ready to put the animosity behind them so they can all move onto greener pastures.
"He finds it incredibly rich the Duke and Duchess of Sussex seem to have put out this olive branch and highly doubts either Harry or his wife will stick to it," the courter spilled.
RadarOnline.com has discovered that William does, however, have a soft spot for Harry and "would like to think the best" of his royal renegade brother. It was claimed that Kate believes Meghan is actually the driving force behind their family feud.
"It's an uphill struggle convincing William there's any hope left. He really does believe the damage is done," the insider claimed. "He's been burned way too many times to have much, if any trust, left."