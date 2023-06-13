Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Prince William
Exclusive

Prince William Refuses to 'Forgive and Forget' Harry's War Against the Royals; He'll Believe Peace Pact 'When He Sees it'

prince william refuses to forgive forget harry war against royals pp
Source: Shaun Brooks/Action Plus/Newscom/The Mega Agency; Justin Ng / Avalon/Newscom/The Mega Agency
By:

Jun. 13 2023, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Prince William is refusing to "forgive and forget" Harry's war against the royals despite the Duke of Sussex's supposed ceasefire.

RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned it won't be just water under the bridge for William, who has yet to be convinced that his sibling's feud with the family is over for good despite Harry vowing he's done trashing them in books and TV tell-alls.

Article continues below advertisement
prince william refuses to forgive forget harry war against royals
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry recently made a brief trip to the U.K. for his father King Charles III's coronation and it's claimed he's said all he could about his estranged relatives within the pages of his best-selling memoir, Spare, and Netflix series, Meghan & Harry.

"King Charles and other royals — including William's wife, Kate — are optimistic this is a huge step in the right direction and they won't have to worry about more nuclear attacks, for a while at least," a palace courtier said.

Article continues below advertisement
prince william refuses to forgive forget harry war against royals
Source: Justin Ng / Avalon/Newscom/The Mega Agency

"But for William, it's a case of believing it when he sees it. And it doesn't lessen how infuriated and hurt he is about all the mud that he's been slung," the tipster added.

Sources claimed the Prince of Wales is still upset over their private drama being aired out to the world. Plus, he doesn't buy that Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, are ready to put the animosity behind them so they can all move onto greener pastures.

MORE ON:
Prince William
Article continues below advertisement
prince william refuses to forgive forget harry war against royals
Source: MEGA

"He finds it incredibly rich the Duke and Duchess of Sussex seem to have put out this olive branch and highly doubts either Harry or his wife will stick to it," the courter spilled.

RadarOnline.com has discovered that William does, however, have a soft spot for Harry and "would like to think the best" of his royal renegade brother. It was claimed that Kate believes Meghan is actually the driving force behind their family feud.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
prince william refuses to forgive forget harry war against royals
Source: MEGA

"It's an uphill struggle convincing William there's any hope left. He really does believe the damage is done," the insider claimed. "He's been burned way too many times to have much, if any trust, left."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.