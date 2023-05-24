Bow Down: Kate & Camilla Had a 'Blazing Blowout' After Elizabeth's Death, Power as Queen Consort Went 'Straight to Her Head'

RadarOnline.com has learned that since then, "Camilla's lifelong dream of becoming queen had gone straight to her head. She started throwing her weight around, making it clear who was boss and demanding that everyone bow down to her," one insider said.

It was an off-putting display of arrogance for the Princess of Wales who "was frankly disgusted by Camilla's behavior," claimed the palace spy.

As we previously reported, the tension does not appear to have simmered in recent weeks. Kate "refused" to curtsy to Queen Camilla at Charles' coronation, according to biographer Tom Bower, adding fuel to the ongoing feud speculation.