Bow Down: Kate & Camilla Had a 'Blazing Blowout' After Elizabeth's Death, Power as Queen Consort Went 'Straight to Her Head'
A long-brewing power struggle led to a "blazing blowout" between royal wives Kate Middleton and Camilla Parker Bowles at Windsor Castle after Queen Elizabeth passed away late last year, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Kate had always been Elizabeth's favorite over the years, a courtier claimed, and they said Camilla was consumed with jealousy from the start.
Charles officially named his former mistress-turned-bride Queen Consort during his first speech as monarch on September 22 after his mother's historic 70 years on the throne.
In his monologue last September, King Charles III said Camilla would "bring to the demands of her new role the steadfast devotion to duty on which I have come to rely" as the former Duchess of Cornwall.
RadarOnline.com has learned that since then, "Camilla's lifelong dream of becoming queen had gone straight to her head. She started throwing her weight around, making it clear who was boss and demanding that everyone bow down to her," one insider said.
It was an off-putting display of arrogance for the Princess of Wales who "was frankly disgusted by Camilla's behavior," claimed the palace spy.
As we previously reported, the tension does not appear to have simmered in recent weeks. Kate "refused" to curtsy to Queen Camilla at Charles' coronation, according to biographer Tom Bower, adding fuel to the ongoing feud speculation.
Bower claimed Kate was "angry" with the newly crowned queen over the guest list for King Charles' ceremony on May 6 and opted not to kneel as she left Westminster Abbey.
"Kate hasn't been hailed the most successful royal hire ever for no reason. She is the not-so-secret weapon the family needs to secure the future of the monarchy," said the source, adding that Camilla's antics as of late were the straw that broke the camel's back.
"She would normally never let her youth and beauty overshadow Camilla, but the gloves are off," the insider spilled. "King Charles' wife has met her match. Around the palace, Kate is considered the real queen."