Paternity 'Proof': Charles and Camilla Will Be Forced to Handover DNA, Says Man Who Claims to Be Their Secret Son
The man who claims to be the secret love child of King Charles and Queen Camilla said he’s not backing down from his quest for a DNA test, RadarOnline.com has learned.
56-year-old Australian Simon Dorante-Day, who has been pushing his theory for years, spoke out ahead of Charles’ coronation, which he labeled a “waste of money.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Dorante-Day said his adoptive grandmother worked for Queen Elizabeth. He said she told him on her deathbed who his real parents were.
Dorante-Day believes Charles and Camilla gave him to the royal staff to be raised after his birth in 1966. Historians claim Charles didn’t meet his now-wife until 1970, years after Dorante-Day was born. However, the man claims they have the dates wrong and he is indeed the child of the royals.
In his new interview with 7NEWS he revealed he’s still going full steam ahead with his planned court battle. Dorante-Day said Charles and Camilla have blown off the letters he wrote pleading for communication.
“Him being King doesn’t make me any less his son does it?” Dorante-Day told the outlet. “I’m going to be pursuing what I’m pursuing. I have my proof of where I stand with this.
He added, “I’ve got no fear in the truth in this. I won’t be the one with egg on my face.”
Dorante-Day said he plans to ask a court to order Charles and Camilla to submit to a DNA test.
When asked if he believed Charles would be treated differently as King.
“Do I think it’s going to impede my case with him as King? No, I don’t see it does because as I said, there’s still rule of law - and one of the most basic principles is that no one is above the law,” he added.
Later, he trashed Charles’ estranged relationship with his son Harry.
“As a father myself, I certainly wouldn’t have handled it the way he has,” he said. “He’s left the whole situation to explode.”
Dorante-Day even fired back at critics who said he was claiming to be the King’s son for money.
“There’s no money in this. You try being a love child, It. It’s not very profitable,” he said. “And nor should it. It’s about honesty and the truth.”