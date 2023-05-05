Man Who Claims He’s King Charles' Secret Love Child Says Coronation is a ‘Waste of Money,’ Vows Not to Watch It on TV: ‘Better Things to Do’

The alleged secret love child of King Charles and Queen Camilla has blasted the upcoming coronation as a “waste of money” and said he won’t be attending, RadarOnline.com has learned. 56-year-old Australian Simon Charles Dorante-Day, who has been attempting to have the royals submit to a DNA test for years, said he has “better things to do” than show up to Charles’ celebration.

“This is just a waste of money. We could be putting this money towards hospitals, houses, you know. All the homeless people in England are still going to be saying this is a waste of money. And I totally agree,” he told 7NEWS. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Dorante-Day has been pushing the theory that he is the child of Charles and Queen for years.

The man claimed his adoptive grandmother, who worked for Queen Elizabeth, told him on her deathbed who his real parents were.

The man was born in 1966 which was years before Charles even married Diana. Many historians believe Charles met Camilla after 1970, which would make Dorante-Day’s claim impossible. However, he said Charles and Camilla met many years before. He said the couple gave him up to the staff to raise.

Last year, Dorante-Day demanded Charles and Camilla submit to a DNA test. He said the King should not be “above the law.” “And secondly, Camilla and her family are certainly not above the law,” he added. “And the end of the day, for me - I know it’s true, I know they’re my parents.”

Later in his chat with 7NEWS, Dorante-Day revealed has not given up his fight to have Charles and Camilla provide their DNA. “I’m going to be pursuing what I’m pursuing. I have my proof of where I stand with this. I’ve got no fear in the truth in this. I won’t be the one with egg on my face,” he said.

Dorante-Day even trashed Charles as a leader and said he believes his reign will be “very brief.” “I think it’ll be a short and unmemorable reign - they’re the only words I have,” he added.