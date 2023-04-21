Your tip
Queen Camilla Orders King Charles III To 'Man Up' Amid Coronation Meltdown: 'Only She Can Save The Day'

queen camilla kate middleton feud coronation
Source: Mega
Apr. 21 2023, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

King Charles III's emotional stability is "hanging by a thread" as his coronation draws near, with his inner circle worrying "he'll have a meltdown and won't even be able to attend." His only salvation, RadarOnline.com has learned, is his tough-as-nails wife, Camilla.

queen camilla icing out william kate king charles coronation
Source: Mega

"Camilla has spent her life dreaming of becoming queen," high-level courtiers revealed. "She won't let anything — or anyone — stand in her way."

Sources claimed the troubled King is locked in a secret battle that threatens to topple the monarchy as Charles is allegedly "panic-stricken" about stepping into his late mother Queen Elizabeth's footsteps.

Charles' distress was exposed during the royals' Easter service at St. George's Chapel on May 9 when the 74-year-old showed symptoms of "anxiety" as he entered the chapel.

Camilla was said to be enraged by the public display of weakness.

prince charles pp
Source: Mega
"I'm told Camilla erupted in fury after the service and ordered her hapless husband to get his act together," said a royal source. "She told him he'd been waiting his entire life to become king, so he better not screw it up — for himself and her."

Insiders shared that Charles' fear and anxiety has left his palace staffers worried.

The king's erratic behavior exploded after Prince Harry, 38, and his wife, Meghan Markle, 41, shockingly quit royal duties in 2020, and followed the move up with unprecedented attacks of allegations of racism and cruelty on the royals in a Netflix documentary series, Harry's memoir Spare, and TV interviews.

charles harry main
Source: Mega

"Charlies is actually very shy and sensitive," the source spilled, adding he felt betrayed by his son and daughter-in-law, "not to mention what he sees as efforts to keep him from his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet."

It all adds up to a possible coronation conundrum.

camilla
Source: Mega

"Only Camilla can save the day," proclaimed the palace source. "She's ordered Charles to man up for the sake of the nation — and their marriage.

"Against all odds, Camilla got Charles to the altar. You can bet she'll get him to his coronation."

RadarOnline.com can reveal that Prince Harry will be attending his father's coronation — but Meghan will remain in California at home with the children.

