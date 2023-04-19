Coronation Catastrophe: King Charles III's Emotional Stability 'Hanging On By A Thread' Ahead Of Prince Harry's Arrival
After waiting seven decades to ascend the British throne, troubled King Charles III is locked in a secret battle that threatens to topple the monarchy, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Instead of being excited about his May 6 coronation, the fragile royal is being eaten alive by fear and anxiety, high-level courtiers revealed.
"Charles' emotional stability is hanging on by a thread," warned a senior palace official. "He's terrified he won't be able to cope with crises that could rip his fledging monarchy to shreds and panic-stricken about following in the footsteps of his majestic mother."
"We worry he'll have a meltdown and won't even be able to attend his coronation."
Charles' distress was alarmingly exposed during the royals' Easter service at St. George's Chapel on May 9, the first since Queen Elizabeth died last September at the age of 96.
Charles, 74, showed symptoms of "anxiety," including "wringing and clasping" his hands as he entered the chapel where his mother lies in rest.
Charles' eccentric ways have long worried palace staffers, with the king's simmering mental issues exploding after Prince Harry, 38, and his wife, Meghan Markle, 41, shockingly quit royal duties in 2020, then leveled unprecedented attacks, including allegations of racism and cruelty, on the royals in a Netflix documentary series, Harry's memoir Spare, and TV interviews.
It's been reported that Charles struggled with an emotional breakdown after being branded an uncaring, abusive father by the relentless renegades.
"Charlies is actually very shy and sensitive," shared an insider, adding he felt betrayed by his son and daughter-in-law, "not to mention what he sees as efforts to keep him from his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet."
Sources claim the king has allegedly been trying "to get a grip on the anger, exhaustion, and feelings of inadequacy triggered by the family war." Insiders warned that it all adds up to a potential coronation catastrophe.
"Only Camilla can save the day," proclaimed the palace source.
"Against all odds, Camilla got Charles to the altar," the insider continued. "You can bet she'll get him to his coronation!" Despite all the family drama, RadarOnline.com can reveal that Prince Harry will be attending his father's coronation.
Buckingham Palace announced the surprising news last week, revealing the royals were "pleased to confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on May 6th."
Meghan will stay behind with the children in California.