Prince Harry Attending King Charles III's Coronation Without Meghan Markle

Buckingham Palace announced the surprising news on Wednesday, revealing the royals were "pleased to confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on May 6th." The palace added, "The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet."

Harry and Meghan's rep issued the same statement — seemingly showing unity among the battling family. Interestingly enough, Harry will miss his son Archie's fourth birthday as it falls on the same day as Charles' big event.