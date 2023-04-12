Prince Harry Attending King Charles III's Coronation Without Meghan Markle
Prince Harry will be at King Charles III's coronation next month despite the royal family's ongoing feud and palace insiders warning the monarch about his rebel son, RadarOnline.com can confirm. His blushing bride, Meghan Markle, will remain in California with the couple's two children.
Buckingham Palace announced the surprising news on Wednesday, revealing the royals were "pleased to confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on May 6th." The palace added, "The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet."
Harry and Meghan's rep issued the same statement — seemingly showing unity among the battling family. Interestingly enough, Harry will miss his son Archie's fourth birthday as it falls on the same day as Charles' big event.
The decision comes after the King extended an olive branch by officially inviting Harry and Meghan; however, insiders claimed Charles is "downright terrified" of his estranged son and his daughter-in-law and "will do anything to avoid a confrontation" with them.
According to royal biographer Tom Bower, the 74-year-old monarch is "paralyzed by fear and indecision" on how to handle the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and now risks the spotlight on his May 6 coronation being stolen.
"He's downright terrified! But by dithering, he's exposed his huge weakness — he hates tackling problems head-on," dished a high-level courtier. "He should be laying down the law after Harry and Meghan's multiple smears and provocations since they quit royal life in 2020, but he's chosen to shy away from a bitter battle."
It was a lose-lose situation for the King as the publicity-obsessed rebels reportedly had a list of demands before Harry decided to accept the invitation.
"If he bands them, they'll just continue their public treachery and deceit, setting themselves up as victims as they level more attacks on him and the royals," the insider shared last week. "Charles may have good reason to fear his son since Harry teased he might write a second no-holds-barred book after the success of his memoir, Spare.
"But that's exactly why he should take charge and put an end to the Sussex sideshow once and for all."