Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Camilla Parker Bowles
Exclusive

'Turned Into Coronationzilla': Camilla's Diva Antics Upsetting King Charles Ahead Of Ceremony, Feels Harry & Meghan Don't Deserve 'Privilege' Of Attending

charles camilla meg harry pp
Source: mega
By:

Mar. 11 2023, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Queen Camilla has been ruffling feathers with her list of demands ahead of King Charles IIIs coronation — and it’s caused their relationship to suffer, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to palace sources, Camilla’s behavior has put her at odds with the monarch. “She turned into coronationzilla,” said the royal insider.

Article continues below advertisement
camilla charles
Source: mega

“Camilla and Charles are disagreeing about absolutely everything, from the direction of the ceremony to which celebrities should be invited. She’s even bossing Charles around over his outfit. There’s only so much he can take.”

A source said one of their biggest points of contention is what to do with Prince Harry. In his memoir, Charles’ youngest son, 38, called Camilla “dangerous” and revealed he begged his father not to marry the woman whom his late mother, Princess Diana, famously referred to as the third person in their marriage.

Article continues below advertisement
harry meghan william kate
Source: mega

In a 60 Minutes interview, Harry also alleged his stepmom forged a relationship with the press that allowed for good coverage of herself at the expense of negative stories about him. Given those accusations, it’s not all that surprising that Camilla doesn’t want Harry and wife Meghan Markle, 41, around on the royals’ big day this Spring.

MORE ON:
Camilla Parker Bowles
Article continues below advertisement
king charles evicts harry meghan frogmore cottage uk home release spare jpg
Source: MEGA

“Camilla feels the pair don’t even deserve the privilege of attending the coronation after Harry slammed her,” spilled an insider.

Despite her wishes, Charles sent an invite to Meghan and Harry to attend. The couple has yet to decide if they will make the trip.

Article continues below advertisement
king charles evicts harry meghan frogmore cottage uk home release spare jpg
Source: MEGA

A rep for Harry and Meghan recently confirmed the king is evicting them from their last bolthole in England, Frogmore Cottage.

“Charles believes they should be present during such a milestone moment,” said the insider. “He hasn’t completely forgiven Harry and Meghan, but is trying to make some kind of progress. Camilla is attempting to get in the way of that happening.”

The showdown over the Sussexes as well as other coronation details has taken a toll. “Camilla and Charles go through periods of sleeping in separate bedrooms because of the arguing and her constant complaining,” said the insider.

“He’s hoping she’ll calm down and see the bigger picture … but so far, Camilla has been a total nightmare,” said the insider.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.