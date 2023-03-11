'Turned Into Coronationzilla': Camilla's Diva Antics Upsetting King Charles Ahead Of Ceremony, Feels Harry & Meghan Don't Deserve 'Privilege' Of Attending

“Camilla and Charles are disagreeing about absolutely everything, from the direction of the ceremony to which celebrities should be invited. She’s even bossing Charles around over his outfit. There’s only so much he can take.”

A source said one of their biggest points of contention is what to do with Prince Harry. In his memoir, Charles’ youngest son, 38, called Camilla “dangerous” and revealed he begged his father not to marry the woman whom his late mother, Princess Diana, famously referred to as the third person in their marriage.