'Cowardly' King Charles III 'Will Do Anything' To Avoid Confrontation With Prince William & Meghan Markle Ahead Of Coronation
King Charles III is too wimpy to rein in Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle — so, palace insiders warn, the royal renegades will continue to spit in his face, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Despite the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's humiliating and vile accusations against the House of Windsor, the 74-year-old monarch is "paralyzed by fear and indecision" on how to handle them, reported royal biographer Tom Bower.
As a result, Charles risks the spotlight on his May 6 coronation being stolen by the publicity-obsessed rebels, who've become unrelenting in their attacks.
"Charles will do anything to avoid a confrontation with Harry and Meghan," dished a high-level courtier. "He's downright terrified! But by dithering, he's exposed his huge weakness — he hates tackling problems head-on.
"He should be laying down the law after Harry and Meghan's multiple smears and provocations since they quit royal life in 2020, but he's chosen to shy away from a bitter battle."
Instead, His Majesty ordered Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41, now living in California, to be invited to the coronation. But his concession only sparked new demands from the Sussexes, said the courtier.
"They're said to be demanding an official role in the ceremony for their kids, Lilibet and Archie, who celebrates his fourth birthday on Coronation Day," claimed the insider.
"I hear the couple wants to a place on the Buckingham Palace balcony, usually reserved for working royals, which the Sussexes no longer are," the source continued.
"Charles is caught between a rock and a hard place. If he caves in to the Sussexes, he'll lose respect of the British people and also members of his own family who no longer trust the couple."
It's a lose-lose situation for the King.
"If he bands them, they'll just continue their public treachery and deceit, setting themselves up as victims as they level more attacks on him and the royals," the insider shared. "Charles may have good reason to fear his son since Harry teased he might write a second no-holds-barred book after the success of his memoir, Spare.
"But that's exactly why he should take charge and put an end to the Sussex sideshow once and for all."
The cowardly kind avoided seeing Harry last month when the prince made a surprise visit to London's High Court, where he's suing a publishing company for invasion of privacy.
Although the king's official visit to France was postponed, he hid out at his country estate Highgrove, saying he was "too busy" to see his son. Then he and Queen Consort Camilla hightailed it to Germany.
Charles is on a "dangerous path," said Bower. "Talk of reconciliation is a mirage. Harry and Meghan will settle for nothing less than total capitulation and victory."