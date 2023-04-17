Kate Middleton 'Resents' Harry's Wife, Deprived Of Final Visit With Dying Queen To Ensure Meghan Markle Wouldn't Come To Balmoral
Kate Middleton has lingering animosity toward Prince Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, for being deprived of a final visit with Queen Elizabeth on her deathbed, a royal author claimed in his latest book.
RadarOnline.com has learned their icy relationship froze over after Kate remained behind in Windsor while other royals rushed to Elizabeth's side back in September 2022.
It was a last-minute choice made by the conflicted Princess of Wales to persuade Meghan to stay home, according to biographer Robert Jobson, who said that is why Kate stayed back to look after her kids instead of leaving them with family or a caretaker.
"The King said it was only for the children and grandchildren to be with the Queen," Jobson claimed, with Charles emphasizing that it was "not appropriate for wives to attend" despite Prince Edward's wife, Sophie Wessex, having made the trip to Balmoral.
"Privately, he wanted to say Meghan was not welcome," the author continued. It was claimed that Charles "personally intervened and asked Kate to stay back so that it was fairer on Meghan."
Kate "wanted to be there with the Queen" but agreed to remain in Windsor while Prince William joined his father to say goodbye to Elizabeth.
Prince Harry failed to reach the estate before his grandmother died. Elizabeth was 96.
Harry said he told Elizabeth in a whisper that he "hoped she would be happy" and be reunited with his grandfather, Prince Philip, who died a year prior at the age of 99.
The Duke of Sussex reflected on that moment in the pages of his memoir, Spare, adding that he "admired her for having fulfilled her duties until the very end."
Looking ahead, Harry will be attending King Charles' coronation on May 6. Buckingham Palace confirmed the news and announced that Meghan would be staying behind to look after their children, Archie and Lilibet.
RadarOnline.com previously learned that Harry was "snubbed" during his brief visit to the U.K. in March, fueling rumors of ongoing family tension after his Netflix series and memoir.
"In fairness, Kate and William may not have been aware that Harry was coming, but they didn't hang around for long after hearing he had landed at Heathrow Airport," a royal insider spilled. "They drove to the countryside with their three children for the Easter holidays."
Insiders said that William and Kate's children have even formed opinions about their aunt Meghan and uncle Harry.
"George and Charlotte can't figure out what happened," said a source, as RadarOnline.com exclusively reported. "They don't understand why Harry and Meghan are so mean to their parents. They seem to be blaming Meghan — maybe because their mom and dad do."