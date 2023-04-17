Kate Middleton 'Resents' Harry's Wife, Deprived Of Final Visit With Dying Queen To Ensure Meghan Markle Wouldn't Come To Balmoral

RadarOnline.com previously learned that Harry was "snubbed" during his brief visit to the U.K. in March, fueling rumors of ongoing family tension after his Netflix series and memoir.

"In fairness, Kate and William may not have been aware that Harry was coming, but they didn't hang around for long after hearing he had landed at Heathrow Airport," a royal insider spilled. "They drove to the countryside with their three children for the Easter holidays."

Insiders said that William and Kate's children have even formed opinions about their aunt Meghan and uncle Harry.

"George and Charlotte can't figure out what happened," said a source, as RadarOnline.com exclusively reported. "They don't understand why Harry and Meghan are so mean to their parents. They seem to be blaming Meghan — maybe because their mom and dad do."