Prince William & Kate's Kids Distancing Themselves From Uncle Harry & Aunt Meghan After Years-Long Family Feud
Prince William & Kate Middleton’s children are no fans of their uncle Prince Harry or his wife Meghan Markle, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources close to the royals revealed that Meghan and Harry have earned two more enemies in the form of the 9-year-old Prince George and 7-year-old Princess Charlotte.
The insider said that the kids’ opinion has formed after overhearing family discussions about Harry and his wife Meghan’s “relentless digs” at the family, particularly their mom, a source revealed.
According to the source, George and Charlotte once adored the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and were “in awe” of how they ditched their palace duties and moved to California, where they’re raising son Archie, 3, and daughter Lilibet, 1, — but the tide soon turned.
The source said the children were aware of Harry’s scathing memoir and the allegations he made against William and Kate. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, in his book, Harry detailed one alleged incident where his brother got physical with him during a one-on-one about Meghan.
The palace insider said the confused youngsters are “frightened” by the Sussexes. “George and Charlotte can’t figure out what happened,” said the source. “They don’t understand why Harry and Meghan are so mean to their parents. They seem to be blaming Meghan — maybe because their mom and dad do — and see her” as the problem.
- Meghan Markle ‘Fuming’ Over Proposal Her Husband Harry Attend King Charles’ Coronation Without Her, Sources Claim
- 'She Expects To Be Heard': Queen Camilla's Feud With Kate Middleton Reaching A Boiling Point As Royal Wives Butt Heads Before King Charles' Coronation, Sources Claim
- 'His Health Is An Ongoing Conversation’: Prince William Fears Harry Is Killing Their Father With ‘Vicious Assault’ On Royals, Sources Reveal
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
The source said the kids remember Harry being a “fun-loving” presence in their lives — until he got hitched in 2018 shortly after the birth of their brother, Louis.
“George and Charlotte are tactful in family settings, but they’re saying an earful in the playroom,” said a source. “From their view, Aunt Meghan and Uncle Harry are being mean and hurting people’s feelings.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, sources claim Meghan has been fuming over a proposal that Harry attend King Charles’ upcoming coronation without her.
“Apparently, she finds this proposal insulting and typically manipulative, since it’s forcing Harry to choose between his current family and attending the coronation,” spilled a source.
To make matters worse, the coronation falls on Meghan and Harry’s son Archie’s 4th birthday.
“They were planning to have a party for Archie with some of his little friends and their parents, and Meghan wants Harry there to help,” added the insider.