Prince William & Kate's Kids Distancing Themselves From Uncle Harry & Aunt Meghan After Years-Long Family Feud

The source said the children were aware of Harry’s scathing memoir and the allegations he made against William and Kate. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, in his book, Harry detailed one alleged incident where his brother got physical with him during a one-on-one about Meghan.

The palace insider said the confused youngsters are “frightened” by the Sussexes. “George and Charlotte can’t figure out what happened,” said the source. “They don’t understand why Harry and Meghan are so mean to their parents. They seem to be blaming Meghan — maybe because their mom and dad do — and see her” as the problem.