Meghan Markle ‘Fuming’ Over Proposal Her Husband Harry Attend King Charles’ Coronation Without Her, Sources Claim
Meghan Markle is fuming over proposals for husband Prince Harry to attend King Charles’ coronation — and leave her behind — according to palace insiders, who say the squabble is ratcheting up tension in the pair’s high-stakes marriage, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources spilled that the Duke of Sussex, 38, is mulling going solo to London for the 90-minute ceremony — provided he gets a front-row seat and isn’t shunned as a total outsider.
But Meghan, 41, finds it appalling Harry is even considering the palace’s one-sided plan, a source spilled. “Apparently, she finds this proposal insulting and typically manipulative, since it’s forcing Harry to choose between his current family and attending the coronation,” spilled a source.
Worse, the date of the solemn occasion falls on May 6 — their son Archive’s fourth birthday! “There were planning to have a party for Archie with some of his little friends and their parents, and Meghan wants Harry there to help,” dished another source.
“How would it look if he bailed on his own son’s birthday? I suspect Meghan will not be happy if Harry takes the bait and attends the coronation!” said an insider.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, King Charles, 74, wants his younger son to attend the coronation and end all the family turmoil over Harry’s recent memoir.
“We hear Harry is on the fence whether he wants to go without his wife and family,” said the source. “There’s still a lot of dialogue that needs to happen between him and the palace — his father especially — and he’ll need reassurances that he’s not going to be shunned or shoved into a lousy seat.”
“But the royals have their own ideas — and that seems to be a sticking point with Meghan. We’re told she feels strongly that if Harry rolls over now, the palace will keep excluding her from invitation lists!”
Ultimately, she would prefer to see him stay home, said the source, who claimed if he does otherwise, “Harry’s choosing THEM over HER — and she finds that totally unacceptable!”
Another insider added, “The way the royals choose to approach this situation will ultimately affect how this all plays out.”
“If they made an ultimatum Harry has to sneak in without Meghan, then it will almost certainly mean he’s a no-show — unless he does the unthinkable by defying Meghan and putting himself in the doghouse,” said a source. “He’s in a very tough spot by attending the coronation, it sends a powerful message he still cares and ultimately wants peace. But if anyone thinks they can just play games behind Meghan’s back, they are sorely mistaken."