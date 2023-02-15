Meghan Markle ‘Fuming’ Over Proposal Her Husband Harry Attend King Charles’ Coronation Without Her, Sources Claim

Sources spilled that the Duke of Sussex, 38, is mulling going solo to London for the 90-minute ceremony — provided he gets a front-row seat and isn’t shunned as a total outsider.

But Meghan, 41, finds it appalling Harry is even considering the palace’s one-sided plan, a source spilled. “Apparently, she finds this proposal insulting and typically manipulative, since it’s forcing Harry to choose between his current family and attending the coronation,” spilled a source.