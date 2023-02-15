Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Meghan Markle
Exclusive

Meghan Markle ‘Fuming’ Over Proposal Her Husband Harry Attend King Charles’ Coronation Without Her, Sources Claim

megan harry charles pp
Source: MEGA
By:

Feb. 15 2023, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Meghan Markle is fuming over proposals for husband Prince Harry to attend King Charles’ coronation — and leave her behind — according to palace insiders, who say the squabble is ratcheting up tension in the pair’s high-stakes marriage, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Article continues below advertisement
meghan harry
Source: MEGA

Sources spilled that the Duke of Sussex, 38, is mulling going solo to London for the 90-minute ceremony — provided he gets a front-row seat and isn’t shunned as a total outsider.

But Meghan, 41, finds it appalling Harry is even considering the palace’s one-sided plan, a source spilled. “Apparently, she finds this proposal insulting and typically manipulative, since it’s forcing Harry to choose between his current family and attending the coronation,” spilled a source.

Article continues below advertisement
new book details sussexes attitude towards staff
Source: MEGA

Worse, the date of the solemn occasion falls on May 6 — their son Archive’s fourth birthday! “There were planning to have a party for Archie with some of his little friends and their parents, and Meghan wants Harry there to help,” dished another source.

“How would it look if he bailed on his own son’s birthday? I suspect Meghan will not be happy if Harry takes the bait and attends the coronation!” said an insider.

MORE ON:
Meghan Markle
Article continues below advertisement
prince harry meghan markle non profit mystery donor million
Source: MEGA

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, King Charles, 74, wants his younger son to attend the coronation and end all the family turmoil over Harry’s recent memoir.

“We hear Harry is on the fence whether he wants to go without his wife and family,” said the source. “There’s still a lot of dialogue that needs to happen between him and the palace — his father especially — and he’ll need reassurances that he’s not going to be shunned or shoved into a lousy seat.”

Article continues below advertisement
prince william prince harry pp
Source: MEGA

“But the royals have their own ideas — and that seems to be a sticking point with Meghan. We’re told she feels strongly that if Harry rolls over now, the palace will keep excluding her from invitation lists!”

Ultimately, she would prefer to see him stay home, said the source, who claimed if he does otherwise, “Harry’s choosing THEM over HER — and she finds that totally unacceptable!”

Another insider added, “The way the royals choose to approach this situation will ultimately affect how this all plays out.”

“If they made an ultimatum Harry has to sneak in without Meghan, then it will almost certainly mean he’s a no-show — unless he does the unthinkable by defying Meghan and putting himself in the doghouse,” said a source. “He’s in a very tough spot by attending the coronation, it sends a powerful message he still cares and ultimately wants peace. But if anyone thinks they can just play games behind Meghan’s back, they are sorely mistaken."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.