Sixties Bombshell Raquel Welch Dead At 82 After Suffering Brief Illness
International bombshell Raquel Welch has died at the age of 82, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The actress — known for her 1966 roles in Fantastic Voyage and One Million Years B.C. — passed away on Wednesday morning after a brief illness.
Her family confirmed the news to TMZ.
RadarOnline.com saw Welch for the last time during the summer of 2022 as she became a recluse later in life. The legendary star was running outings in Beverly Hills and stopped to get her nails done at a local salon.
It was the first time she had been spotted in public since September 2021. Before that, it had been almost two years since the Hollywood movie starlet was photographed.
Her barely-there outfit in B.C. immediately shot her to international sex symbol status. Welch earned a spot in Empire magazine's 1995 issue of the 100 Sexiest Stars in Film History.
She was also slotted #3 in Playboy's 100 Sexiest Stars of the 20th Century.
But Welch wasn't just recognized for her beauty but also for her skills on the big screen.
She landed the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture Actress in a Musical or Comedy for the 1974 film The Three Musketeers — as well as taking home plenty of more trophies throughout her career.
Welch famously joined Cher on The Cher Show in 1975. The powerful duo oozed confidence when they performed the singer's hit I'm a Woman.
Welch's last role was playing Rosa in the 2017 one-season series Date My Dad. Her talent made her a force to be reckoned with for five decades in the competitive entertainment industry.
She didn't just work hard — she lived her life to the fullest. The hopeless romantic star was married four times.
She wed to James Welch from 1959-1964. She went on to say "I do" to Patrick Curtis and Andre Weinfeld before landing her fourth — and last — husband Richard Palmer.
The two exchanged vows in 1999. They divorced in 2004.
Welch leaves behind two children: Tahnee and Damon Welch.