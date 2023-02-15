Your tip
Ominous Warning: Vladimir Putin Sends Two BlackJack Nuclear Bombers Near The UK As War Rages On

By:

Feb. 15 2023, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin sent a chilling message in the form of two BlackJack nuclear bombers that flew near the United Kingdom, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The aircrafts equipped for carrying nuclear missiles were spotted over the Norwegian sea, north of Scotland's Shetland Islands.

The escalation and flex of Russia's military capabilities came ahead of the anniversary of February 24, which marked a year since the deeply paranoid Putin, 70, ordered the unprovoked attack on Ukraine.

The Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed the flight in a statement on Tuesday, according to The Sun.

"Two Tu-160 strategic bombers have performed a scheduled flight in the airspace above neutral waters of the Barents and Norwegian seas," the Russian Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

Prior to the Tu-160 flight seen north of Scotland, the Russian military ran a similar exercise with two Tu-95MS aircraft over the Bering sea, in an ominous warning to North America.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the nuclear bombers' flight over the UK lasted a total of 13 hours with in-flight refueling. The Tu-95MS flight over the Bering sea, which separates Russia from North America, totaled seven hours.

The dramatic aircraft exercise served as another sign of provocation from Putin's Kremlin, who has already issued threats of nuclear escalation as Russian troops continued to weaken against unwavering Ukrainian fighters — and as Ukrainian allies like the United States supported their efforts to drive Putin's army out of the Eastern European country.

Putin critics have supported rumors that the Kremlin leader would not rule out nuclear warfare if Russian continued to see major losses on the front lines.

Moreover, Putin's rumored failing health has caused tensions within the Kremlin, as insiders revealed he would stop at nothing to inflict widespread destruction, even on his death bed.

Almost 12 months have passed since the embattled Russian leader launched his special military operation against Ukraine. Many anti-Putin advocates have since faced persecution and even mysterious deaths after speaking out against his display for lack of humanity through his orders — and measures the Kremlin has taken to revitalize its weakened army.

