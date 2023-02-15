Ominous Warning: Vladimir Putin Sends Two BlackJack Nuclear Bombers Near The UK As War Rages On

Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin sent a chilling message in the form of two BlackJack nuclear bombers that flew near the United Kingdom, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The aircrafts equipped for carrying nuclear missiles were spotted over the Norwegian sea, north of Scotland's Shetland Islands.

The escalation and flex of Russia's military capabilities came ahead of the anniversary of February 24, which marked a year since the deeply paranoid Putin, 70, ordered the unprovoked attack on Ukraine.