Vladimir Putin's Top Ally MOCKS President Joe Biden, Says He Suffers 'Progressive Dementia' & Might Start WW3 'Due To Distraction'
One of Vladimir Putin’s top allies recently targeted Joe Biden, mocking the United States leader’s old age and expected plans to run for president again in 2024, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Dmitry Medvedev, who previously served as Russia’s president and prime minister before being named deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council in 2020, took to Telegram this week to claim Biden suffers from “progressive dementia.”
Medvedev also suggested President Biden may accidentally start World War 3 “due to distraction” resulting from his alleged dementia, according to Daily Mail.
“Of course, progressive dementia is not a hindrance to being re-elected President of the United States,” Medvedev, 57, wrote.
The former Russian leader-turned-deputy chairman’s comments came shortly after he previously mocked Biden and dubbed the 80-year-old U.S. commander-in-chief a “strange grandfather with dementia.”
“Russia cannot be held responsible for the fact that the Americans elected a strange grandfather with dementia as president,” Medvedev said while discussing Russia’s ongoing “special military operation” against Ukraine.
Medvedev, who served as Russian president from 2008 to 2012 when Putin was restricted from holding office due to the Russian constitution, also criticized Biden’s first term as president and listed off a number of problems the US leader has faced so far during his presidency.
“Confuses names, dates and gets lost in his own office,” Medvedev wrote. “Keeps secret documents in the garage of his personal home. Spent more than $100 billion on [Ukraine] unknown to ordinary Americans.”
“Dumps all the economic problems of the United States on the machinations of Russia,” Medvedev’s list continued. “May start a Third World War due to distraction.”
Medvedev’s latest remarks against Biden also came shortly after the former Russian president and prime minister targeted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his recent requests for more weapons supplied by Western powers.
- Secret Team Tasked With Protecting Putin From Mockery & Memes Portraying Russian Leader As Dwarf, Crab Or 'Hitler Wannabe'
- Ex-Russian Spy: Vladimir Putin Is PANICKING, Expected To Flee Russia In Next Two Years To Save His Own Life
- 'Strong Indications' Vladimir Putin Supplied Missile System That Shot Down Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 In 2014, Killing 298 Passengers
“In London our enemy begged for planes, missiles and tanks while abroad,” Medvedev said, alluding to Zelenskyy’s recent visit to the United Kingdom’s House of Parliament. “What must we do in response?”
“Naturally, to increase production of various types of ammunition and military equipment, including modern tanks,” he added. “We are speaking about the manufacturing and modernizing of thousands of tanks.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Medvedev’s mockery of President Biden and allegations the U.S. leader suffers from “progressive dementia” come amid rumors Putin himself is suffering from a number of debilitating health problems – including cancer, Parkinson’s disease and dementia.
In January, former head of MI6 Sir Richard Dearlove predicted the 70-year-old Russian leader will “disappear” from public and step down from power as a result of his ongoing health concerns.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
“I rashly predicted last year that on the grounds of probably his health, he gets shuffled off into a sanatorium and would disappear and then you would just have a probably a continuation of the same regime and in someone else's hands,” Dearlove asserted.
“There's clearly something wrong with him,” he continued. “Physically, I think. I'm not a clinician but I know there are clinicians analyzing his movements. There's something wrong with him and maybe that is affecting his political judgment as well.”