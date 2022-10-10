Vladimir Putin Pal Donald Trump SLAMS President Joe Biden For 'Saying Exactly The Wrong Thing' With 'Armageddon' Comments
Ex-President Donald Trump criticized President Joe Biden’s recent remarks warning the world of Armageddon should Vladimir Putin use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Trump’s criticism against President Biden came on Sunday as the former president was speaking at a rally in Mesa, Arizona in an effort to endorse the state’s GOP gubernatorial candidate, Kari Lake, and the state’s GOP Senate candidate, Blake Masters.
The remarks made by ex-President Trump – who has long been a close friend and ally to Russia’s President Putin – suggested Biden’s comments were “exactly the wrong thing” to say and would see the United States “end up in a World War III.”
“We have to be very smart and very nimble,” Trump said during Sunday’s rally in Arizona. “We have to know what to say, what to do. And we are saying exactly the wrong thing. We’ll end up in a World War III.”
“We must demand immediate negotiation of a peaceful end to the war in Ukraine, or we will end up in World War III and there will never be a war like this,” Trump continued.
“We will never have had a war like this and that’s all because of stupid people that don’t have a clue. And it’s also because of the kind of weaponry that’s available today.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump’s comments were in direct response to President Biden’s Armageddon comments made at a Democratic fundraiser on Thursday evening.
“Don't be fooled by the idea that smaller, tactical weapons were not a major threat to the world,” the president said. “I don't think there's any such thing as the ability to easily use a tactical nuclear weapon and not end up with Armageddon.”
“First time since the Cuban Missile Crisis, we have the threat of a nuclear weapon if in fact things continue down the path they are going,” Biden added.
Although the White House national security spokesman, John Kirby, defended Biden’s Armageddon comments and indicated the president was “accurately reflecting the fact that the stakes are very high right now,” other GOP officials deemed Biden’s harrowing reference to Armageddon as “reckless.”
“When you hear the president talking about Armageddon as a random thought…at a fundraiser, that is a terrible risk for the American people,” Mike Pompeo, Trump’s former Secretary of State, said. “He ought to be talking to us in a serious way.”
Despite Trump’s demand for an “immediate negotiation of a peaceful end to the war in Ukraine,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has “ruled out” peace talks with Russia and has refused to give up “an inch” of Ukrainian territory in exchange for an end to the war.
The Biden Administration has also vowed to support Ukraine by providing weapons and millions of dollars in aid to its military, but has reportedly "refrained" from forcing Ukraine to enter peace talks with Putin and the Kremlin.