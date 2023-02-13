Vladimir Putin's Top Military Commander Hospitalized After Poisoned Letter 'Assassination Attempt'
One of Vladimir Putin’s top military commanders was hospitalized last week after an alleged assassination attempt involving a letter laced with poison, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Major-General Apti Alaudinov and two of his aides were hospitalized on Wednesday, February 8 after receiving a suspicious letter soaked in a “strong-smelling chemical” agent.
According to Daily Star, Alaudinov was able to survive the alleged assassination attempt by “clean[ing] his hands and wash[ing] his nasal cavity.”
Ramzan Kadyrov, one of Putin’s henchmen and the current leader of Chechnya, further confirmed the top military commander was poisoned in a statement released over the weekend.
"Friends, our dear brother, Apti Alaudinov, was poisoned a few days ago,” Kadyrov wrote. “There is an investigation of the assassination attempt, identifying those involved.”
"All the poisoned were admitted to a medical unit, where, thanks to the skilled and competent actions of the head and two medical assistants – one of whom turned out to be a professional toxicologist – serious consequences were avoided,” he continued.
“Now General Alaudinov and both adjutants are in a Moscow clinic and are on the mend.”
Even more shocking are reports the alleged assassination attempt against Alaudinov came just one day after a similar incident took place against Putin propagandist and head of the Russian state media empire, Margarita Simonyan.
According to Simonyan, she received a “suspicious” package on Tuesday which – after being examined by Moscow police and Russian explosive experts – was not determined to be a threat.
Nonetheless, Simonyan believes her life is being targeted and she has chosen to live under constant “state protection.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, these recent incidents came just days after another pro-Putin combatant was allegedly assassinated after being shot in the head while fighting on the frontlines of the Russo-Ukrainian war.
36-year-old Igor Mangushev – who was recorded waving the skull of a dead Ukrainian fighter on a stage in August – was shot in the head in an attack suspected to be carried out by members of the Wagner Private Military Company Mangushev himself was a part of.
“According to doctors it was a blind gunshot wound, a bullet lodged in his brain, presumably a 9mm pistol bullet,” the deceased’s wife said at the time.
"There has still been no investigation,” she continued. “Not even a criminal case has been opened, even though, judging by the nature of the wound, this was an attempted murder."