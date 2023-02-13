Marco Rubio Claims UFOs 'Routinely' Fly Over US Airspace After Fourth Object Is Shot Down

Rubio, the vice chairman of the senate select committee on intelligence, tweeted about the frenzy of UFOs that were reported and shot down by US military forces.

"The last 72 hours revealed to the public what has happening for years, unidentified aircraft routinely operating over restricted U.S. airspace," the Republican senator wrote in the tweet. "This is why I pushed to take this seriously & created a permanent UAP task force two years ago."

The vice chairman has been an advocate for transparency on UFO and UAP (unidentified aerial phenomenon) reporting and criticized Pentagon officials that refused to confirm where the objects came from.

