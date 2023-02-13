Marco Rubio Claims UFOs 'Routinely' Fly Over US Airspace After Fourth Object Is Shot Down
Florida Senator Marco Rubio claimed unidentified flying objects (UFOs) "routinely" fly over US airspace after another object was shot down over Lake Huron on Sunday, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Republican lawmaker issued the statement on social media after President Joe Biden ordered the third UFO to be taken down in three days — and the fourth in under 10 days after a Chinese spy balloon was shot down off the South Carolina coast on February 4.
Rubio, the vice chairman of the senate select committee on intelligence, tweeted about the frenzy of UFOs that were reported and shot down by US military forces.
"The last 72 hours revealed to the public what has happening for years, unidentified aircraft routinely operating over restricted U.S. airspace," the Republican senator wrote in the tweet. "This is why I pushed to take this seriously & created a permanent UAP task force two years ago."
The vice chairman has been an advocate for transparency on UFO and UAP (unidentified aerial phenomenon) reporting and criticized Pentagon officials that refused to confirm where the objects came from.
Former deputy assistant secretary of defense for intelligence, Christopher Mellon, who served past presidential administrations under Bill Clinton and George W. Bush, joined Rubio and criticized the alleged lack of transparency from Pentagon officials.
"The USAF *really* has some explaining to do when it comes to UAP," Mellon Tweeted. "People who are surprised at the presence of these objects haven't been paying attention."
"One of the reasons why I've been calling for changes to our sensor and reporting procedures for years," the former intelligence official added.
US Air Force officials went back and forth on the origin of the UFOs but did not rule out the possibility of alien activity.
Rubio doubled down on his position and suggested that President Biden address the nation in regard to the swarm of UFOs over North America.
"In its 65 year history @NORADCommand never shot down an aircraft over U.S. airspace," Rubio tweeted on Monday. "Over the 10 days they have shot down 1 balloon & 3 'objects.'"
"Americans need to hear directly about this from their President today," the Florida senator doubled down.
US Air Force General Glen VanHerck issued a vague statement in response to the uptick in UFO activity.
"I'll let the intel community and the counterintelligence community figure that out. I haven't ruled out anything," General VanHerck said after Sunday's successful attempt to take down the object over the Great Lakes.
"At this point we continue to assess every threat or potential threat, unknown, that approaches North America with an attempt to identify it."
The US Air Force deployed an F-16 fighter jet and shot down the "octagonal structure" that hovered around 20,000 feet above Lake Huron, making the object a potential threat to airspace.
US military officials stated that the object, like previous that were taken down within the last week, had "potential surveillance capabilities" and featured string-like attachments.