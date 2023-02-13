UFO With 'Potential Surveillance Capabilities' Shot Down Over Lake Huron After Flying Over Montana Military Base, Pentagon Confirms

“We will remain vigilant,” the Pentagon said in a statement of their own. “The operations in the last week have been successful in taking down the potential threats.”

“Its path and altitude raised concerns, including that it could be a hazard to civil aviation,” they continued. “The location chosen for this shoot down afforded us the opportunity to avoid impact to people on the ground while improving chances for debris recovery.”

“There are no indications of any civilians hurt or otherwise affected.”

