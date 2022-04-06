UFO Report: Pentagon Releases Over 1.5k Pages Of Documents Revealing Government's Secret UFO Program

After nearly four years of news organizations asking for information in regards to confirmed UFO sightings by military and government officials, the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) released 1,574 pages of records and documents commissioned by scientific experts as well as letters directly connected to the Pentagon.

The documents include a wide range of info never before known to the general public, which includes records of several different flying crafts officially labeled as "UFOs" and even reports on research conducted into the biological effects of UFO sightings on humans.