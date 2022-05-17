Trio Of U.S. Army Veterans Recount Harrowing Desert Encounter With UFOs
There are Christmas lights, and then there is the light show witnessed around December 2014 by Sergeant Travis Bingham, Private First Class Dovell Engram and E4 Specialist Vishal Singh.
The trio, stationed together at the time on Egypt's Sinai Peninsula, are speaking publicly for the first time about their experience, buttressed by today's historic Congressional hearing into UFOs. They recently told The Daily Mail about the encounter.
“The objects were glowing,” Bingham told the Mail. “You could clearly see them with the naked eye, and it was clear how fast they were moving. To this day, I’ve never seen anything like the craft, covering such distance with extreme speeds.”
Added Singh, who watched from his end through night-vision goggles: ‘The craft and smaller objects began moving like fireflies, left, right, up and down. They were turning everywhere instantaneously. They must have been 30,000 feet high in the sky. I cannot imagine any military that has this type of technology. We’re talking u-turns while at hypersonic speeds.”
The trio were afraid to make an official report, for fear of psychological evaluation repercussions, but they definitely talked about it at camp.
One of the three, unnamed by the Mail, says he was told by a superior to stop talking about the encounter.
Singh, in the article, alleges that he was targeted later on, with superiors trying to get him fired over what he says were false allegations about his mental health. He filed a complaint with the Army Inspector General and successfully fought the dismissal attempt, before leaving the U.S. Army three years later after a cancer diagnosis.