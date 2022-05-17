Kim Kardashian's SI Swimsuit Cover Photo Is A Little TOO On The Nose, Photoshop Expert Insists

“Her nose, on the cover looks more straight and narrow than her nose in the rest of the photos,” Csapo told the New York Post.

Csapo, who has worked as a Photoshop editor for over a decade, believes you can clearly see where Kardashian had cover work done. “It looks like [the middle of her nose] got thinned out, and that the tip of her nose was [made to look more pointy].”