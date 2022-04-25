Sound The Alarm! Kim Kardashian Accused Of Erasing Belly Button In Latest Photoshop Scandal

The photos in question show Kardashian lounging poolside in her SKIMS sports bra and underwear set. Sporting the tight nude-colored two-piece, the former Keeping Up With The Kardashians star went makeup-free and slipped a pair of baggy black sweats over her bottom half.

Stretching her arms overhead, the mom of four smiled while teasing, "Sunday in my @skims," however, fans were quick to notice that Kim's belly button appeared to be missing in action.