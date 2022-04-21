Kris Jenner Uses Chris Rock’s Remarks After Will Smith Oscar Slap For Defense In Blac Chyna Battle

Kris Jenner is adamant she did not defame her son’s ex-fiancé with a text where she claimed accused Blac Chyna “beat the s---” out of Rob’s face — and she name-dropped Will Smith as part of her defense.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, the famous momager and her daughters Kim, Khloe & Kylie asked the court to modify the court’s jury instructions before the trial started last week.