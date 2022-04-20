Kardashians 'Unlikely' To Take Legal Action Against Blac Chyna's Mom Tokyo Toni Over 'Threatening' Rants

Blac Chyna's mom might have to face the FBI after she vowed to "get that judge," but she won't have to worry about the Kardashians or Jenners going after her. Radar is told it's "unlikely" Kim Kardashian, Khloé, Kylie Jenner, or Kris will take legal action against Tokyo Toni over the "threatening" rants she made about their famous family.

Our sources say it "doesn’t seem like something they’d do," and, so far, there's been no chatter among the KarJenners about taking the Tokyo matter any further.