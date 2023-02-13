80-Year-Old 'Dynasty' Diva Linda Evans Cozies Up To 28 Years Younger Boytoy
Dynasty actress Linda Evans has found love again at 80 with German PR exec Reinhard Mätzler — who's 28 years her junior, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"Linda's over the moon," a source dished about the superstar's relationship with her friend-turned-lover. "She thinks the world of Reinhard and he's already met her family and friends.
The two have hinted at their romance on social media, with Reinhard saying it was "love at first sight."
"HAPPY BIRTHDAY my dearest Linda! You are one in a million. When I met you personally in 2019 it was love at first sight. For now, we've been working together for three years - and it couldn't be more inspiring and harmonious. I feel so gifted to be at your side," he shared in November, calling her "my love."
He was also by her side for her big photoshoot to celebrate her monumental birthday.
Holding several white and red balloons, Linda's boytoy posed alongside his leading lady. The duo wore matching t-shirts, paying homage to the actress' iconic Dynasty character, Krystle Carrington.
Reinhard, 52, has been a fan of Evans since her '80s heyday on the ABC drama and bragged that they "clicked right away."
The captivated cougar agreed, gushing, "We felt very connected."
Linda's relationship comes almost two years after declaring she was the happiest she'd ever been as a single woman.
"I am so happy. I never knew being alone could be so delightful. I’m rich because I have family and friends living all around me," she told Closer in May 2021.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Reinhard isn't Linda's first rodeo. Her five-year marriage to actor John Derek exploded in 1973 over his affair with teenage Bo Derek. Her relationship with New Age musician Yanni, 68, fizzled in 1998.
Despite being crazy about each other, sources say Linda and Reinhard are taking things slow.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to the actress' rep for comment.