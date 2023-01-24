Soap Stars At War: 'Dynasty' Diva Linda Evans Desperately Tried To End Feud With Ex-Show Nemesis Joan Collins
Dynasty alum Linda Evans tried to make peace with her former costar Joan Collins, RadarOnline.com has exclusively discovered, but TV insiders claim she has "no interest in burying the hatchet."
Evans and Collins were both breakout stars of the quintessential 1980s prime-time soap, which spanned for nearly a decade, and their characters Krystle Carrington and Alexis Colby were often famously at odds.
Collins previously admitted the duo never really got along on set, and it seems their on-screen cat fights have spilled over to real life in the years after their Dynasty debuts.
"Linda had her bad moments with Joan, but she really did admire her," a friend spilled. "It's eaten at her all these years that Joan carried bad feelings toward her."
"She tried many times before Joan finally agreed to take her call," claimed the pal, alleging that Evans told her how great and fun it would be if they did an acting project together, but Collins was just fine with leaving their small screen days in the past.
The pal said that Evans always considered the feud to be one-sided.
"Joan assured Linda she harbors no ill will toward her," the friend continued.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Evans and Collins.
"It was a very interesting relationship because Linda and I are opposite ends of the spectrum," Collins had shared with Entertainment Tonight after the release of her book, My Unapologetic Diaries.
Collins also previously reflected on her dramatic first scene with Evans when Alexis yelled at Krystle.
"At the end, she said, 'Oh my God, that was so real. Did you mean it?'" Collins claimed. "I said, 'Linda, it's called acting.' From then on, she felt that I didn't like her, and she didn't like me."
Evans, for her part, said that she always viewed Collins fondly.
In her book Recipes For Live, she penned, "I loved that Joan Collins and I were older than most leading women on TV and that our characters were portrayed as glamorous and vital. I thought it was a wonderful message for women everywhere."