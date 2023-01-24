Spice Girls Singer Mel B Trashes Ex-Husband Stephen Belafonte, Says She Wants To Take Her 'Power Back' As Custody War Rages On

While making an appearance on January 22, the America's Got Talent judge said one of the reasons she joined Special Forces was "to show to my kids that I'm still that bada--."

Mel B shares daughter Phoenix with her first husband, dancer Jimmy Gulzar, as well as daughter Angel Iris with comedian-movie star Eddie Murphy, and daughter Madison with her ex-husband and film producer Belafonte.

"I had to do this show because, you know, unfortunately I had a very abusive 10-year marriage and I'm about five years out of that," the performer claimed. "When you've been through something like that, you walk out of it feeling so broken and feeling so worthless," she explained, noting how abuse impacts families everywhere.