Spice Girls Singer Mel B Trashes Ex-Husband Stephen Belafonte, Says She Wants To Take Her 'Power Back' As Custody War Rages On
Spice Girls singer Mel B reflected on her tumultuous past marriage with Stephen Belafonte while sharing her reason for joining the cast of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test.
RadarOnline.com can confirm she recently stopped by The View, during which she spoke about her healing journey post-split and her goal of being on the show.
While making an appearance on January 22, the America's Got Talent judge said one of the reasons she joined Special Forces was "to show to my kids that I'm still that bada--."
Mel B shares daughter Phoenix with her first husband, dancer Jimmy Gulzar, as well as daughter Angel Iris with comedian-movie star Eddie Murphy, and daughter Madison with her ex-husband and film producer Belafonte.
"I had to do this show because, you know, unfortunately I had a very abusive 10-year marriage and I'm about five years out of that," the performer claimed. "When you've been through something like that, you walk out of it feeling so broken and feeling so worthless," she explained, noting how abuse impacts families everywhere.
"For me, doing this show, I just wanted to see how far along I'd gone in my healing process because it's going to be a long journey," she added, telling the co-hosts, "I'm always going to have the PTSD. The flashbacks."
Mel B said it was also about overcoming her "triggers" by putting herself in a high-pressure situation and rising to the challenge, noting that she ultimately wanted to "take my power back."
Belafonte, for his part, has vehemently denied all claims of abuse over the years.
In recent weeks, the exes have been duking it out over their 11-year-old daughter Madison in court as the drama rages on years after their 2017 divorce.
RadarOnline.com exclusively told you first that Belafonte pleaded for an emergency hearing in December to discuss Mel's alleged drinking and other concerning behavior.
He asked that Madison have her own cell phone and privacy to be able to talk to him without Mel B being present.
His concerns were expressed after Mel filed documents accusing him of keeping her out of the loop when it came to their daughter's whereabouts.
In return, Belafonte alleged that Mel had been impossible to co-parent with. He alleged that her filing was "riddled with lies and inaccuracies that are demonstrably false."